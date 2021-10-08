AMD warns of bad performance on Windows 11

AMD has warned of decreased gaming and application performance on Windows 11 computers running on its processors.

In a new tech support document published on its website, the chip manufacturer said there were two known performance changes that its Windows 11 compatible AMD processors might exhibit in specific applications.

AMD and Microsoft were actively investigating these known issues for resolutions to be deployed via software updates.

The information comes after Linus Tech Tips ran hands-on tests in August that compared gaming performance between Windows 10 and Windows 11 Preview on identical systems running AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPUs.

They found that the Windows 11 PC was 110fps slower than the Windows 10 system in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Analysis of the results showed this was because of the new way the processing load was being spread across the processor’s threads.

AMD’s tech support document has now provided further details on these issues.

Firstly, AMD said measured and functional L3 cache latency could potentially increase approximately three-fold.

That would impact applications sensitive to memory subsystem access time, resulting in an expected performance impact of 3-5% in affected applications. However, AMD said 10-15% outliers were also observed in popular eSports games.

The chipmaker said a Windows update was in development to address this issue, set for release later in October.

In addition, the UEFI CPPC2 (“preferred core”) might not preferentially schedule threads on a processor’s fastest core.

AMD said that applications sensitive to the performance of one or a few CPU threads might exhibit reduced performance because of this issue.

This impact may be particularly noticeable in processors with more than eight cores and a thermal design power (TDP) of over 65W.

AMD assured a software update was being developed to fix this issue. This is also planned for release later in October.

