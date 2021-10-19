PlayStation outsells Switch in the US for first time in three years

The PlayStation 5 has become the first gaming console to outsell Nintendo’s popular handheld Switch system in the US since November 2018.

That is according to the NPD Group’s latest data on the US Games Industry Sales for September 2021.

“PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of September in both units and dollars,” NPD Group’s video game industry analyst, Mat Piscatella, said.

The feat is particularly noteworthy as the Switch has been the best-selling console in terms of units in the US for 33 months.

The last time another console sold better was in November 2018, when the PlayStation 4 dominated.

The PlayStation 5 is also the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 for the year to date in dollars, while the Nintendo Switch leads in units.

NPD uses monthly point-of-sale tracking services and consumer data from NPD trackers, monitors, and reports for its figures.

The US is the second-largest video game market in the world, behind China.

Overall, video game hardware dollar sales increased 49% when compared to September 2020, reaching $412 million (R6 billion).

The year-to-date spending on hardware was also up 49% when compared to the same period a year ago and now stands at $3.4 billion (R49.5 billion).

However, spending on video game accessories declined by 12% when comparing September 2021 with September 2020.

The top-selling accessory for the month was the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, but the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller remained the best-selling accessory so far in 2021.

Madden NFL 22 retained the top spot as best-selling video game of the month, putting it in second place for the year’s best sellers.

It was followed by two other sports games, FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22, two new entries for September.

Below is the complete list of the top 20 best-selling video games in the US on all platforms for September.

Madden NFL 22 FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Tales of Arise Diablo II: Resurrected Deathloop Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Ghost of Tsushima Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Life is Strange: True Colors Mario Kart 8 Diablo Prime Evil Collection Sonic Colours: Ultimate Minecraft WarioWare: Get It Together Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Super Marios Smash Bros. Ultimate Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Mortal Kombat 11

