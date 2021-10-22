New Xbox Series X|S expansion cards launched

Microsoft has launched two new Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for the Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles, offering customers more options when upgrading their storage.

In addition to the current 1TB card, Microsoft will also be offering 512GB and 2TB alternatives.

The Xbox Series X boasts 1TB of internal storage, while the Xbox Series S comes with 512GB.

That is not enough for avid gamers who don’t have a fast enough Internet connection to justify deleting and redownloading games when needed.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, for example, takes up 164.9GB on the Xbox Series X, almost 20% of its capacity. Downloading that game on a 20Mbps connection would take over 18 hours.

The proprietary SSD storage cards, developed by Designed for Xbox in partnership with Seagate, can be plugged directly into a slot at the back of the consoles for more space.

They boast the same Velocity Architecture of the internal SSD, allowing them to deliver 2.4GB/s raw I/O throughput for fast loading times and jumping between games using Quick Resume.

The new cards will be available for pre-order in mid-November in the US, with the 512GB option priced at $139.99 (R2,050, excl. VAT and import costs) and the 2TB card going for $399.99 (R5,858).

At the time of publication, it was unclear if the cards would be available in South Africa and what they would cost.

A direct dollar-to-rand conversion would not make for an accurate prediction.

The 1TB version that currently retails for $219.99 (excl. sales tax) in the US, sells for a minimum of R4,420 in South Africa.

Local prices are affected by various factors, including 15% VAT, various import costs, and fluctuating foreign exchange rates.

The addition of these cards could be a reaction to Sony recently updating PlayStation 5 firmware to enable the use of conventional M.2 NVMe SSD in their consoles.

Even though it recommends a sequential read speed of 5,500MB/s for these cards, putting them at the high end of the market, the drives are still cheaper than the Xbox Expansion Card.

The supported Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, for example, is priced at R3,650 from PC Link Computers, whereas the Xbox Expansion Card will cost you R4,420.

We could not find either of these drives cheaper from other prominent online stores in South Africa.

Another supported drive, the Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s 1TB, is priced at R3,723 from Loot, while the Xbox Expansion Card cost R4,718 from the same store.

Sony also offers PS5 gamers greater choice, with support for adding between 250GB and 4TB storage.

