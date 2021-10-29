PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X — The sales winner is clear

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has outsold Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S by more than 5 million units since the consoles launched last November.

That is according to an analysis of the latest financial results published by the companies this week.

Sony’s results for the second quarter of its 2021 financial year revealed an impressive 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold by the end of September 2021.

Microsoft’s results for the first quarter of its 2022 financial year also revealed impressive growth in Xbox hardware sales, which surged 166% compared to the same quarter last year, before it launched the Xbox Series X and Series S.

While the company did not officially disclose precise sales figures for the new consoles, Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad has estimated the numbers would equate to over 8 million Xbox Series X|S sales.

Microsoft might not be too bothered by Sony’s lead, however.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has repeatedly stated his team’s focus was not on console sales but rather on the number of players it had on its platform.

“We publicly disclose player numbers. That’s the thing I want us to be driven by, not how many individual pieces of plastic did we sell,” he previously told The Guardian.

Microsoft’s growingly popular game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is helping to drive those player numbers up.

While Ahmad has estimated this has grown to more than 20 million subscribers, a previous report from Windows Central claimed this was between 25 and 30 million.

Microsoft charges a monthly $9.99 for an Xbox Game Pass membership on either console or PC. This figure will vary due to different pricing in other regions. In South Africa, subscribers pay R99.

Using the US or South African pricing and 25 million members, Xbox Game Pass could be making Microsoft anywhere between R2.5 billion and R3.8 billion in revenue every month.

Although the global chip shortage has hamstrung sales of the consoles, it appears that stock is now readily available in South Africa.

Several retailers — including Takealot, BT Games, GeeWiz, and Koodoo — have them on sale.

However, you might have to pay a little more than the recommended retail prices of R11,999, with most options bundled with games and/or accessories.