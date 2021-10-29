Age of Empires IV off to royal start

Age of Empires IV launched yesterday and was well received, with thousands of players logging on to the game at the same time.

According to SteamDB, Age of Empires IV reached a peak of 54,851 concurrent players on Valve’s PC gaming platform Steam.

This placed the game 194th of all games on Steam based on peak concurrent players.

This position may not seem significant until you consider that there are more than 10,000 games available on Steam, many of which have been available on the platform for much longer than one day.

At the time of writing, Age of Empires IV had 30,807 players in-game, putting it in 18th place of current total players.

Age of Empires IV has beaten out other notable titles such as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, and Back 4 Blood on its launch day.

Age of Empires IV also beat the all-time peak of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition of 38,725 players.

It is also worth noting that the player numbers reported here are only for those playing the game through Steam.

Unfortunately, Microsoft does not publicly report player numbers for its platform, and there are likely many players accessing the game through their Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription.

The game was released on Thursday, and player numbers are expected to climb over the weekend as more people are able to play.

Thanks to Steam’s regional pricing, the game is available for R329, making South Africa the sixth cheapest country to buy the game in.