Xbox Game Pass for PC getting custom install folders and mod support

Xbox’s PC application will soon allow users to decide on the folder in which they want to install a game, Microsoft has announced.

Until now, all games have shared the same install location, but those who have signed up to test new features will be able to select a default drive and folder to install games.

Gamers often have more than one storage drive, and this update will make it easy to install games on a secondary drive.

Engadget also indicated that users could move previously installed games to another location.

According to Jason Beaumont, partner director of experiences at Xbox, insiders “will also find that downloads of those games have improved over time, so it’s even easier and faster to get to your next game.”

Microsoft also locked you out of the directory where games are installed through the Xbox app, and this is also set to change.

“Soon, for many games within Xbox Games Pass, you’ll have access to your local files,” Beaumont said.

Together with this change, the Xbox app will also allow the installation of mods for specific titles. A game’s listing will indicate whether modding is supported.

The Xbox PC app also now has a cloud gaming tab, allowing Game Pass Ultimate subscribers a quick way of finding cloud-enabled console games.

Beaumont said that Microsoft would continue to improve the app’s performance and make it more reliable for users to download and play their games.