Surprise free Halo Infinite multiplayer launch

Microsoft Corp. said “Halo Infinite,” the latest edition of the best-selling Xbox alien-shooter game, will be available starting Nov. 15 for multiplayer gaming.

The company, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of the original Xbox console and the first Halo game, said the first season of the game’s multiplayer mode will begin Monday with a public test version on personal computers and consoles.

The title was delayed from last year when it was supposed to go on sale with the new generation of Xbox consoles, the Series X and Series S.

The retail version of the game with campaign mode goes on sale Dec. 8.