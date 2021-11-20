PlayStation reveals Black Friday 2021 deals for South Africa

PlayStation has launched its 2021 Black Friday sale in South Africa.

In this year’s deals, the gaming platform is offering significant discounts on 340 PS4 and PS5 games.

These can be purchased from partner retailers or on the online PlayStation Store.

Among the noteworthy offers we found was a 57% discount on Resident Evil Village on PS4 and PS5.

That title is selling for R537.07 as opposed to its normal price of R1,249.00. Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 is also selling for R399.60, 60% off its normal price of R999.00.

Newer titles like Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are going for between 30% and 35% cheaper.

Sony is also offering a 33% discount on an annual PlayStation Plus membership.

Instead of the usual R749 for 12 months of PlayStation Plus, buyers will only pay R499.

The service provides access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store, and free games to add to your library each month.

November’s games are Knockout City and First Class Trouble on PS5 and PS4, and the PS4 version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

The PlayStation Black Friday 2021 sale will run until 29 November 2021.

Below are some of the best discounts on games we found on the PlayStation Store.

FIFA 22 PS5 — R748.30 (30% off)

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 — R839.90 (30% off)

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 — R874.30 (30% off)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5 — R961.35 (35% off)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4 and PS5 — R1,026.75 (25% off)

Deathloop PS5 — R624.50 (50% off)

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War cross-gen bundle — R649.50 (50% off)

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 — R537.07 (57% off)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla PS4 & PS5 — R599.50 (50% off)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition — R639.36 (36% off)

