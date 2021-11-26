Steam Black Friday sale — Up to 88% off

Steam has launched its 2021 Autumn Sale, the digital PC gaming store’s version of Black Friday.

Thousands of deals are available on a wide range of titles, with many discounted up to 88% off their normal price.

Among the special offers are 50% on AAA games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Deathloop, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Red Dead Redemption II.

Numerous hit titles from popular franchises are also available at significant discounts, including games from the Assassin’s Creed, Bioshock, Dishonored, Need for Speed, Far Cry, Star Wars, and Elder Scrolls ranges.

The deals will be available until 20:00 on Wednesday, 1 December 2021.

Below are some of the best-discounted games we found on Steam’s 2021 Autumn Sale.

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition — R340 (50% off)

Metro: Exodus Enhanced Edition — R170.80 (40% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 — R399.50 (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption II — R499.50 (50% off)

It Takes Two — R402.96 (38% off)

Sims 4 — R71.99 (88% off)

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey — R249.75 (75% off)

ARMA III — R119.75 (75% off)

Deathloop — R534.50 (50% off)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition — R579.97 (42% off)

Now read: PlayStation reveals Black Friday 2021 deals for South Africa