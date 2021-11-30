Best-selling gaming console for Black Friday revealed

The Xbox Series S was Black Friday 2021’s best-selling gaming console, according to Adobe’s 2021 Digital Economy Index.

Adobe’s data comes from an analysis of 1 trillion visits to retail sites and surveys of 1,000 retailers on their most popular items.

Microsoft launched the small and compact Series S alongside its bigger, more powerful Series X brother in November 2021.

The Series S’s impressive performance during Black Friday is likely down to two factors.

Firstly, it is much cheaper than the Series X and PlayStation 5, with a US price of $300 compared to $500 and a South African price of R6,999 compared to R11,999.

In addition, it has been widely available while the Series X and PS5 have been difficult to come by due to global chip shortages and overwhelming demand.

While it doesn’t offer the 4K resolution of the premium consoles, it can run AAA titles at 1440p up to 120 frames per second.

That will be sufficient for gamers on a budget or those who already own PS5 and want a cheap way to play some of the hundreds of games available in Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass library.

The console was still available from several South African retailers despite the console being offered on specials over Black Friday.

One of the best discounts on the console was available from the VodaBucks store on the MyVodacom app.

The mobile network offered the Series S for R1,999 — R5,000 off its regular price. Its stock was sold out by early Friday morning, however.

Even at its regular price of R6,999, it is still R3,000 cheaper than Sony’s digital-only PlayStation 5, which has also been rarely available in South Africa.

