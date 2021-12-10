Most popular game in South Africa

Superdry has revealed that Fortnite is South Africa’s favourite game, and Jacksepticeye is the most-searched-for streamer in the country.

Using data from 169 countries collected over the past year, Superdry investigated the gaming and streaming markets to determine the most popular games and gamers.

Fortnite, a free-to-play battle royale game available on various devices, was released in 2017 and has taken the world by storm.

According to the data, Fortnite takes the top spot in 106 countries — making it the most popular game globally.

Minecraft, which involves building worlds with blocks in a three-dimensional space, is most-searched in 51 countries, with Russia, Brazil, and South Korea searching for the game the most.

While it is true that Fortnite and Minecraft dominate the world in terms of popularity, Grand Theft Auto V, Genshin Impact, and Valorant also feature in the top list for a few countries.

The table below summarises the most popular games globally, based on how many countries they are the most played.

Game Number of Countries 1. Fortnite 106 2. Minecraft 51 3. GTA V 2 4. Genshin Impact (Tied) 1 4. Valorant (Tied) 1

Most popular Twitch streamers

Ninja takes the top spot as the most popular streamer globally, having been the top-searched streamer in 46 countries and having 17 million followers on the streaming platform.

Ninja is renowned for streaming Fortnite Battle Royale and has even played with celebrities such as Drake and Travis Scott.

He is also the most popular streamer in Africa, with 19 of the 32 surveyed African countries searching for Ninja more than any other streamer.

TommyInnit, a 17-year-old British streamer, is the second most searched for Twitch streamer globally, with 36 countries searching his username.

He holds Guinness World Records for having the most followed Minecraft channel on Twitch and the most viewers of a Minecraft live stream.

The third most Googled Twitch streamer is AuronPlay, who, based in Spain, has gathered more than 10.6 million followers.

His username is the most searched for in many Spanish-speaking countries, such as Bolivia, Chile, and Peru.

Only two female streamers make the top list, Pokimane and Pqueen.

Pokimane, who is most-searched in 12 countries, is a 25-year-old streamer and Internet personality best-known for streaming League of Legends and Fortnite.

Meanwhile, Turkish streamer Pqueen is a long-time streamer who has gathered 1.7 million followers.

“It came as no real surprise that Fortnite was the outright favourite, but the range of Twitch streamers was fascinating to see — with top channels being based across the globe,” said Justin Lodge, Chief Marketing Manager at Superdry.

“We hope the research might inspire those who haven’t caught the gaming bug yet to check out some of the world’s best streamers, or even set up a channel of their own.”

The table below summarises the most searched Twitch streamers globally, based on how many countries in which they took the top-searched spot.