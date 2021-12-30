The Covid-19 pandemic led to many people finding new ways to entertain themselves last year, causing significant growth in the video game industry.

2021 was no different, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.64% predicted for the sector until 2026, according to a report from Yahoo Finance.

Based on data from Superdry, Fortnite was the most popular game in 2021, with double the number of searches of runner-up Minecraft.

Interestingly, the top three games according to Superdry’s metrics were released many years ago, though their developers continue to release fresh updates for them.

The newest titles in the top five are Genshin Impact and Valorant, released in September 2020 and June 2020 respectively.

Five of the most popular games of 2021 are listed below.

1. Fortnite

Launched in 2017, Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale style game with a twist. In addition to first-person shooter-style gaming, players can also build their cover and defences.

The shooter — which was the most searched game in 106 countries — consists of matches containing 100 players, where users battle until there is one player or team remaining.

Players can buy items such as skins, weapon wraps, and music in-game. Fortnite also gives players the option to buy a season Battle Pass for 950 of the in-game currency, Vbucks.

Working out to approximately $9.50 (R152) for the Battle Pass, it offers players the opportunity to unlock exclusive items in-game.

The battle royale game is updated regularly with new content, skins, and game modes. Players can also build their own maps through Fortnite’s creative mode.

2. Minecraft



Minecraft is described as a sandbox game, where minimal restrictions are placed upon players, and they find their own creative ways to achieve goals in-game.

There are two primary game modes — survival and creative.

The survival mode requires players to scavenge for food and resources, while the creative mode is focused mainly on building and creating maps.

Gamers can play Minecraft on their own or online with other players on various devices including Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android smartphones, and Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles.

Minecraft was the most searched game in 51 countries.

3. Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) is an open-world game where players complete story mode or multiplayer missions.

Rockstar North initially released GTA V — the fifteenth instalment of the Grand Theft Auto series — in September 2013, and the game has had several updates and enhancements since its launch.

Since its release, GTA V has won several gaming awards, including Most Anticipated Game at the Spike Video Games Awards in 2012 and Game of The Year at Inside Gaming Awards in 2013.

Rockstar North sold more than 11 million copies on its day of release, with GTA V earning the company $1 billion (R16 billion) in three days.

The game takes place in the city of Los Santos, and in the story mode, you play as three protagonists: Michael Townley, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Phillips.

GTA V holds a rating of 96% on Metacritic and 10/10 on IGN.

4. Genshin Impact (tied 4th)

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG, developed and published by miHoYo — a game studio based in China.

The game is online-only and blends story-mode and multiplayer gameplay.

Genshin Impact is currently compatible with Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, and PS5 and is expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the future.

The game is also cross-platform, allowing the community to play with one another regardless of which gaming system they use.

Genshin Impact currently holds a 4.1/5 on the Google Play Store and 85% on Metacritic.

4. Valorant (tied 4th)

Valorant is a team-based first-person shooter consisting of a first-to-13 (best of 25) round configuration.

The games are played as teams of five, with each member selecting a character with different abilities. Players can also purchase weapons and skills at the start of the match.

Valorant was initially announced in October 2019 and combines elements of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, and League of Legends.

The game is currently only compatible with Windows PC, but Valorant’s lead game designer has said that Riot Games is “open to exploring new opportunities for other platforms”.

Valorant has a rating of 80% on Metacritic and 90% on PC Gamer.