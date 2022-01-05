Sony PlayStation VR2 details announced

Sony released new details of its next-generation PlayStation VR2 virtual reality gaming kit for the PlayStation 5 during CES 2022.

The company said the PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the new VR2 Sense controller to create an “incredibly deep feeling of immersion”.

Unlike its predecessor, the PS VR2 will use “inside-out” tracking, with the headset featuring integrated cameras that track the user and the new VR2 Sense controllers.

Therefore, it won’t require an external camera to detect the player’s movements or direction in-game.

In terms of display quality, the headset will boast OLED screens with a 110-degree field of view consisting of 2,000 x 2040 resolution per eye.

Those will combine for a 4K resolution and support HDR and refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The headset will also come with physical feedback as a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player, Sony said.

A built-in motor enables this with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element.

“For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward,” Sony explained.

In addition, the headset’s eye-tracking support will also be able to detect when the user looks in a specific direction without having to move their head, adding further immersion to the experience.

The entire system will operate using a single USB-C cable from the headset to the PS5.

Sony also announced a new game from one of its most popular exclusive franchises, Horizon, developed specifically for the virtual reality system.

Sony has not yet announced the launch date or pricing of the PS VR2 nor provided any pictures of the headset.

The tables below show the full specifications of the headset and controllers.

PS VR2 headset Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking

​IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone

​Output: Stereo headphone jack