Best-selling games of 2021 revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard was the top-selling video game of 2021 in the US, while the Nintendo Switch dominated gaming hardware sales, according to data from NPD Group.

Despite a slight decline in spending on video game hardware, content, and accessories over December, 2021 was a record-breaking year.

NPD Group sources its sales information from US-based physical stores and digital platforms, including the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, Steam, and Xbox Store.

NPD video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella said consumer spending on gaming hardware and software hit $60.4 billion in 2021, 8% higher than in 2020.

Software accounted for the biggest chunk of spending, at around $51.69 billion (R791 billion), an increase of 7% over last year.

While hardware and accessory spending dropped in the last month of the year, it was offset by subscription and recurrent spending across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

Although NPD Group did not specify which services were the big winners in this category, Microsoft recently announced its Xbox Game Pass subscription service had passed 25 million users.

Activision Blizzard’s WW2 shooter topped the video game charts for December and the entire year, despite only releasing in September 2021.

It was followed by another Call of Duty title, Black Ops Cold War, which was released in November 2020 and was also one of the top sellers in that year.

Notably, six other titles in the top 20 best-selling games of 2021 also ranked among the top 20 best-sellers of 2020.

These were Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 11, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Mario Kart 8 also appeared on the 2019 top 20 best-sellers chart.

The recurrence of these titles could be due to the delays in numerous 2021 releases originally slated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of gaming hardware, the handheld Switch fended off Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X next-generation consoles to claim the top spot both in terms of unit and dollar sales.

Below are the top 20 best-selling video games of 2021 in the US, according to NPD Group.

1. Call of Duty: Vanguard

2. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

3. Madden NFL 22

4. Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shing Pearl

5. Battlefield 2042

6. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

7. Mario Kart 8

8. Resident Evil: Village

9. MLB: The Show 21

10. Super Mario 3D World

The rest

11. Far Cry 6

12. Fifa 22

13. Minecraft

14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15. NBA 2K22

16. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

18. Back 4 Blood

19. Mortal Kombat 11

20. Forza Horizon 5