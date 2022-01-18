Microsoft offers R1.06 trillion to buy Activision Blizzard

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has announced the company has agreed to buy Activision Blizzard.

The announcement comes shortly after Bloomberg reported the company was buying the game studio for $68.7 billion (R1.06 trillion), its largest purchase ever.

Microsoft is set to pay $95 an Activision Blizzard share in cash.

“Over many decades, the studios and teams that make up Activision Blizzard have earned vast wellsprings of joy and respect from billions of people all over the world,” said Spencer.

“We are incredibly excited to have the chance to work with the amazing, talented, dedicated people across Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, Treyarch and every team across Activision Blizzard.”

Spencer said until the transaction closes, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming would continue to operate independently.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will continue serving in his current role.

Once the deal is completed, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Spencer directly as CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

Spencer also revealed that Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service had passed 25 million users.

He said the Activision Blizzard deal would add even more value to this product.

The company plans to offer “as many Activision Blizzard games” as it can within the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from the existing Activision Blizzard catalogue.

The gaming giant has among the most valuable IPs in the industry in its arsenal, including the highly popular Call of Duty and Warcraft titles.

Spencer said Microsoft would continue to support Activision Blizzard games on a variety of platforms moving forward.

The company made a similar statement following its Bethesda acquisition but later said newer titles, like Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, would be console-exclusive to Xbox.