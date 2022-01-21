Call of Duty to stay on PlayStation — Microsoft Gaming CEO

PlayStation fans will still be able to play the famed ‘Call of Duty’ franchise on the Sony gaming platform even after the proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc. by the parent of rival Xbox, Microsoft Corp.’s head of gaming said on Thursday.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer offered the assurance after speaking to Sony executives, saying that the company intends to honour all of Activision Blizzard’s existing agreements after the acquisition, including keeping the game on PlayStation.

“Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

Sony shares plummeted 13% in Tokyo on Wednesday after Microsoft said it would spend $69 billion to buy Activision and its portfolio of big-name games which also includes ‘Diablo’, ‘World of Warcraft’ and ‘Candy Crush Saga’.

A Sony spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that it expected Microsoft to abide by contractual agreements and ensure that Activision games remain available on various platforms.