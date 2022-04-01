Microsoft is adding a family plan to its Xbox and PC Game Pass service, according to Windows Central.

Game Pass is a monthly subscription service — like Netflix for games — that provides players with access to a massive roster of titles playable on Xbox consoles and PC.

However, the service has lacked a family plan akin to other monthly subscription services like YouTube Premium, Spotify, and Nintendo Switch Online.

YouTube’s family plan allows up to 5 separate accounts to share the same membership, provided they live in the same household.

Similarly, the Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership lets subscribers link up to eight Nintendo accounts to use the same subscription.

Game Pass hasn’t had such a feature, requiring separate accounts and subscriptions for players.

Microsoft will address this oversight sometime this year, Windows Central reported.

The company has reportedly been considering a family plan option for some time but had to address royalty and licensing concerns.

Citing anonymous sources, Windows Central reported that the new plan would function as a higher tier for Game Pass.

The Game Pass family plan will allow up to five users to access the same library and promises to be far cheaper than five individual subscriptions.

The intended pricing and its interaction with PC and Console Game Passes and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate were unknown at the time of writing.

PlayStation also recently announced changes to its subscription service with a new three-tiered system that promises better value for money.