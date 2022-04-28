South African PlayStation Plus prices and launch date revealed

PlayStation has published the South African pricing for its new PlayStation Plus gaming subscriptions, promising hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games for R179 per month.

Two of the three new plans will offer access to a library of downloadable PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games at a monthly, quarterly, or annual fee.

The new packages are set to take on Microsoft’s highly-successful Game Pass subscription for Xbox and PC, which had amassed over 25 million as of January 2022.

PlayStation will offer an Essential, Extra, and Deluxe plan in South Africa, starting from 22 June 2022.

The entry-level Essential plan will boast basic features similar to the current PlayStation Plus subscription.

It includes online multiplayer access, two PS4 and one PS5 game to download every month, and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store.

Its prices also match that of the current PlayStation Plus subscription.

PlayStation Plus Essential will cost R119 per month. For a three-month package, users will pay R319, while an annual plan will cost R749.

The Game Pass combatants

The Extra and Deluxe plans seem to be Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

Extra will carry all the benefits of the Essential plan in addition to a game catalogue consisting of hundreds of downloadable PS4 and PS5 games, Sony said.

PlayStation Plus Extra is R179 per month, R519 for a three-month plan, or R1,239 for an annual plan (effectively R103.25 per month).

The top-end Deluxe option offers all of the features of PlayStation Plus Extra, game trials, and a Classics Catalogue.

There is no mention of the PlayStation Now streaming service, which is currently only available in other countries and required to play PS3 games.

It is R209 per month, R609 on a three-month basis, or R1,429 on an annual subscription.

PlayStation has not yet revealed which titles will be available in its libraries.

However, it has confirmed it will not follow Microsoft’s approach of making new high-end releases available on the subscription service at launch.

The screenshot below summarises the features and pricing of the new PlayStation Plus subscriptions in South Africa.

Now read: Sony and Microsoft want to put ads in PlayStation and Xbox games