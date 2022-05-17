PlayStation Plus library — what South Africa will get for R179 per month

Sony has revealed a long line-up of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games available on its new PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

While the basic PlayStation Plus Essential will function much like the current PlayStation Plus membership, the Extra and Deluxe subscriptions will give players access to an extensive library of titles across multiple generations of its PlayStation consoles.

The service is set to take on Microsoft’s highly-popular Game Pass offering, which provides a catalogue of 460 games to Xbox players.

Sony has named 56 PS4 and PS5 titles that will be on offer from its own and third-party studios, in addition to 29 Classic Catalogue games that will be available on the top-end Deluxe plan.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are among the big names announced.

There will also be a few “time-limited game trials” on the Deluxe tier, allowing users to try out some of the latest titles for two hours.

This includes more recent games like Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077, and WWE 2K22.

South Africans will not be able to play the PlayStation 3 titles included in the Deluxe subscription, as these require Sony’s game streaming service PlayStation Now to work.

PlayStation Now is only available in a handful of markets that don’t include South Africa.

Sony said it would refresh the catalogue in the middle of each month with new games across the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans.

“The number of games refreshed will vary per month,” the company stated.

Below is the list of games confirmed to be coming to PlayStation Plus so far.

The current list of titles presents only a fraction of more than 700 titles Sony has promised.

Extra and Deluxe

PlayStation Studios:

Alienation — PS4

— PS4 Bloodborne — PS4

— PS4 Concrete Genie — PS4

— PS4 Days Gone — PS4

— PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition — PS4

PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut — PS4/PS5

— PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls — PS5

— PS5 Destruction AllStars — PS5

— PS5 Everybody’s Golf — PS4

PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut — Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

— Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War — PS4

— PS4 Gravity Rush 2 — PS4

PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered — PS4

— PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn — PS4

PS4 Infamous First Light — PS4

— PS4 Infamous Second Son — PS4

PS4 Knack — PS4

— PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 — PS4

— PS4 LocoRoco Remastered — PS4

— PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered — PS4

— PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man — PS4

— PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales —PS4/PS5

—PS4/PS5 Matterfall — PS4

PS4 MediEvil — PS4

— PS4 Patapon Remastered — PS4

PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered — PS4

— PS4 Resogun — PS4

— PS4 Returnal — PS5

PS5 Shadow of the Colossus — PS4

PS4 Tearaway Unfolded — PS4

PS4 The Last Guardian — PS4

— PS4 The Last of Us Remastered — PS4

PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind — PS4

PS4 Until Dawn — PS4

— PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection — PS4

— PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — PS4

— PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — PS4

PS4 WipEout Omega Collection — PS4

Third-party titles:

Ashen — PS4

— PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** — PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight — PS4

— PS4 Celeste — PS4

— PS4 Cities: Skylines — PS4

— PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition — PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Dead Cells — PS4

PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster*** — PS4

PS4 Far Cry 4 *** — PS4

*** — PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition — PS4

— PS4 For Honor *** — PS4

*** — PS4 Hollow Knight — PS4

— PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — PS4/PS5

— PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 — PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — PS4

— PS4 NBA 2K22 — PS4/PS5

— PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds — PS4

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 — PS4

— PS4 Resident Evil — PS4

PS4 Soulcalibur VI — PS4

PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole *** — PS4

*** — PS4 The Artful Escape — PS4/PS5

— PS4/PS5 The Crew 2*** — PS4

— PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division*** — PS4

Deluxe only

Limited-time trials:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — PS5

— PS5 Horizon Forbidden West — PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 — PS5

— PS5 Farming Simulator 22 — PS4/PS5

— PS4/PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderland — PS4/PS5

— PS4/PS5 WWE 2K22 — PS4/PS5

Classics and remasters:

Ape Escape — Original PlayStation

— Original PlayStation Ape Escape 2 — PS4

— PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits — PS4

— PS4 Bioshock Remastered —PS4

—PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection — PS4

— PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition — PS4

— PS4 Dark Cloud — PS4

PS4 Dark Cloud 2 — PS4

— PS4 FantaVision — PS4

PS4 Hot Shots Golf — Original PlayStation

— Original PlayStation Hot Shots Tennis — PS4

PS4 I.Q. Intelligent Qube — Original PlayStation

— Original PlayStation Jak II — PS4

PS4 Jak 3 — PS4

PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing — PS4

PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy — PS4

— PS4 Jumping Flash! — Original PlayStation

— Original PlayStation Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning — PS4

PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection — PS4

— PS4 Mr Driller — Original PlayStation

— Original PlayStation Rogue Galaxy — PS4

PS4 Siren — PS4

— PS4 Syphon Filter — Original PlayStation

— Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable — PSP

— PSP Tekken 2 — Original PlayStation

— Original PlayStation Wild Arms 3 — PS4

PS4 Worms World Party — Original PlayStation

— Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon — Original PlayStation

The new PlayStation Plus memberships will launch in South Africa on 23 June 2022, starting from R119 for Essential.

Extra, the middle-of-the-range offering that includes the PS4 and PS5 catalogue will be priced at R179 per month.

The screenshot below shows what each plan will feature and how much they will cost.

Now read: FIFA 23 will be the last EA FIFA game