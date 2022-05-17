PlayStation Plus library — what South Africa will get for R179 per month

Sony has revealed a long line-up of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games available on its new PlayStation Plus subscriptions.
While the basic PlayStation Plus Essential will function much like the current PlayStation Plus membership, the Extra and Deluxe subscriptions will give players access to an extensive library of titles across multiple generations of its PlayStation consoles.
The service is set to take on Microsoft’s highly-popular Game Pass offering, which provides a catalogue of 460 games to Xbox players.
Sony has named 56 PS4 and PS5 titles that will be on offer from its own and third-party studios, in addition to 29 Classic Catalogue games that will be available on the top-end Deluxe plan.
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are among the big names announced.
There will also be a few “time-limited game trials” on the Deluxe tier, allowing users to try out some of the latest titles for two hours.
This includes more recent games like Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077, and WWE 2K22.
South Africans will not be able to play the PlayStation 3 titles included in the Deluxe subscription, as these require Sony’s game streaming service PlayStation Now to work.
PlayStation Now is only available in a handful of markets that don’t include South Africa.
Sony said it would refresh the catalogue in the middle of each month with new games across the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans.
“The number of games refreshed will vary per month,” the company stated.
Below is the list of games confirmed to be coming to PlayStation Plus so far.
The current list of titles presents only a fraction of more than 700 titles Sony has promised.
Extra and Deluxe
PlayStation Studios:
- Alienation — PS4
- Bloodborne — PS4
- Concrete Genie — PS4
- Days Gone — PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition — PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut — PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls — PS5
- Destruction AllStars — PS5
- Everybody’s Golf — PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut — Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War — PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 — PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered — PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn — PS4
- Infamous First Light — PS4
- Infamous Second Son — PS4
- Knack — PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 — PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered — PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered — PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man — PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales —PS4/PS5
- Matterfall — PS4
- MediEvil — PS4
- Patapon Remastered — PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered — PS4
- Resogun — PS4
- Returnal — PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus — PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded — PS4
- The Last Guardian — PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered — PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind — PS4
- Until Dawn — PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection — PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection — PS4
Third-party titles:
- Ashen — PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** — PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight — PS4
- Celeste — PS4
- Cities: Skylines — PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition — PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells — PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster*** — PS4
- Far Cry 4*** — PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition — PS4
- For Honor*** — PS4
- Hollow Knight — PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 — PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — PS4
- NBA 2K22 — PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds — PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — PS4
- Resident Evil — PS4
- Soulcalibur VI — PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** — PS4
- The Artful Escape — PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2*** — PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division*** — PS4
Deluxe only
Limited-time trials:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West — PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077 — PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 — PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland — PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 — PS4/PS5
Classics and remasters:
- Ape Escape — Original PlayStation
- Ape Escape 2 — PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits — PS4
- Bioshock Remastered —PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection — PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition — PS4
- Dark Cloud — PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 — PS4
- FantaVision — PS4
- Hot Shots Golf — Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Tennis — PS4
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube — Original PlayStation
- Jak II — PS4
- Jak 3 — PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing — PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy — PS4
- Jumping Flash! — Original PlayStation
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning — PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection — PS4
- Mr Driller — Original PlayStation
- Rogue Galaxy — PS4
- Siren — PS4
- Syphon Filter — Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable — PSP
- Tekken 2 — Original PlayStation
- Wild Arms 3 — PS4
- Worms World Party — Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon — Original PlayStation
The new PlayStation Plus memberships will launch in South Africa on 23 June 2022, starting from R119 for Essential.
Extra, the middle-of-the-range offering that includes the PS4 and PS5 catalogue will be priced at R179 per month.
The screenshot below shows what each plan will feature and how much they will cost.
