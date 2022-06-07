Samsung launches world-first 240Hz 4K monitor

Samsung Electronics has launched its latest line of Odyssey gaming monitors, including a 32-inch 4K version with a 240Hz refresh rate — the G85NB.

The curved monitor was the winner of the Best of Innovation in the gaming category at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2022.

The G85NB — also known as the Odyssey Neo G8 — features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and has a one millisecond response time.

It uses Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED technology, which the company says ensures gamers see both light and dark scenes as they were intended.

The Odyssey Neo G8 also features CoreSync lighting on the back of the monitor.

The system automatically detects colours at the edges of the display and projects them behind the monitor, which Samsung says provides better immersion.

Samsung’s 240Hz monitor uses a technology that the company calls Matte Display, reducing glare and reflection on the screen.

The tech giant also announced two other monitors — the Odyssey Neo G7 (G75NB) and Odyssey Neo G4 (G40B).

The latter also features a 240Hz refresh rate but tops out at a Full HD resolution.

The specifications of all three monitors are provided in the table below.

Samsung’s new Odyssey gaming monitors Model G85NB G75NB G40B Screen size 32-inch 32-inch 25-inch / 27-inch HDR Quantum HDR 2000 Quantum HDR 2000 HDR10 Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080 Frame rate 240Hz 165Hz 240Hz Response time 1 millisecond 1 millisecond 1 millisecond Variable refresh rate FreeSync Premium Pro FreeSync Premium Pro FreeSync Premium CoreSync lighting Yes Yes No

