Intel Arc A730M rivals mobile RTX 3060 performance

A 3DMark Time Spy benchmark from a laptop running Intel’s Arc Alchemist A730M mobile GPU puts it in the same performance tier as RTX 3060-based laptops, Tom’s Hardware reported.

The notebook got a 3DMark Time Spy graphics score of 10,107 while running on an Intel Arc Alchemist A730M mobile graphics card and an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU.

The notebook achieved an overall score of 10,138 and a CPU result of 10,321 points, placing it firmly in the midrange gaming laptop tier.

Tom’s Hardware used the 3DMark browser to find the closest competitor — a laptop powered by an RTX 3060 graphics card and an Intel Core i7-11800H processor.

The RTX 3060 machine got a graphics benchmark result of 10,269, while the overall score was 10,546.

However, this result is an outlier for a mobile RTX graphics card. Most 3DMark scores for this card are below 10,000.

Although the 3DMark results don’t fully predict gaming performance, it does give some indication of what to expect.

If Intel can make its A-series GPU prices competitive enough, we could see these graphics cards make a worthwhile addition to the midrange gaming laptop market.

Intel’s A730M is one of the chip manufacturer’s higher-end discreet mobile graphics cards, being only one tier below its top-of-the-line A770M graphics card.

The A730M features 24 Xe-cores and the same number of ray tracing units, with a base clock of 1100 MHz and 12 GB of GDDR6 RAM.