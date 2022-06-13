Everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase

Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase took place on Sunday, 12 June.

The 95-minute-long showcase featured announcements from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other third-party studios.

Below is a summary of everything announced during the event.

Starfield

Bethesda showed off Starfield gameplay footage, with Todd Howard announcing over 1,000 explorable planets across 100 solar systems. The game is set to release in the first half of 2023.

Redfall

Bethesda and Arkane’s co-op first-person vampire-slaying shooter also got a gameplay trailer.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight’s highly anticipated sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, got some more gameplay footage. However, the game still doesn’t have a release date.

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport 7’s sequel, Forza Motorsport, got an extensive gameplay showcase and is set to launch in “Spring 2023” — between 20 March and 21 June.

Ark 2

The anticipated sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved got a new cinematic trailer, but was also delayed to 2023.

Overwatch 2

Blizzard Activision announced that Overwatch 2 is getting an Early Access launch on 4 October. A new hero, Junker Queen, is also getting added to the roster.

Diablo IV

Blizzard showed new Diablo IV gameplay and announced that the Necromancer would be the fifth and final playable class at launch. It also received a launch date of sometime in 2023.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja is releasing a new demon-slaying souls-like in early 2023.

High on Life

High on Life is the latest title from Squanch Games and will release in October 2022.

Riot Games comes to PC Game Pass

Riot Games’ League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant will be available on Microsoft’s Game Pass.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence and will release as a day one title with Game Pass.

Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary

Flight Simulator is celebrating its 40th anniversary with new helicopters, gliders and aircraft for players to fly.

ARA: History Untold

Although ARA’s trailer was cinematic and the strategy game has no release date yet, it is set to compete with other turn-based 4X world-builder games like Civilization.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

The Elder Scrolls Online’s latest expansion, High Isle, will release on 21 June.

Fallout 76: The Pitt

Fallout 76’s latest expansion, The Pitt, will release in September 2022. Players will have to fight through hordes of enemies in claustrophobic conditions.

Forza Horizon 5 — Hot Wheels

Forza Horizon 5 is getting its first expansion. Hot Wheels has once again partnered with Playground Games to bring various race tracks and cars to the latest title in the Forza Horizon series.

Scorn

Scorn is a “biopunk horror” game that will release on 21 October 2022.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a new third-person role-playing game that features challenging souls-like combat. It will release in early 2023.

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is a new Minecraft spin-off game featuring third-person action-adventure gameplay. The spin-off will be a day one Game Pass title.

Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier is an open-world farming simulation game in which players primarily use a customisable mecha suit. It will release in “Spring 2023” — between 20 March and 21 June.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a Lovecraftian 2D side-scrolling Metroidvania in which players face supernatural creatures. It arrives in “Spring 2023” — between 20 March and 21 June.

As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls is an interactive drama that can be played in single-player or with up to eight co-op players. It releases on 19 July as a day one Game Pass title.

Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint is exiting early access on 23 June 2022. The action battle royale features 60-player PvP combat.

Pentiment

Pentiment is a 2D role-playing game from Fallout: New Vegas game director Josh Sawyer that will feature a branching narrative. It releases in November 2022.

Grounded

Grounded is coming out of early access in September 2022, bringing new content with it.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Ereban: Shadow Legacy is an Aragami-like third-person stealth game in which players take control of a ninja to eliminate their targets. It will be available as a day one Game Pass title.

Ravenlok

Ravenlok is an action-adventure game, releasing in 2023, that looks like a mix between The Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland.

Cocoon

Cocoon is a puzzle game from the lead gameplay designer behind Inside and Limbo. The indie game will release in 2023.

The Persona series comes to Game Pass

Microsoft teamed up with Atlus to bring Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal to Xbox. Persona 5 will arrive later this year, while the other two titles will release in 2023.

