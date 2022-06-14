All the games coming to PlayStation Plus for R179 per month

Sony has published the full library of PS4 and PS5 games that will be available on its new PlayStation Plus monthly gaming subscription service.

The list includes over 400 games from PlayStation’s own studios and third-party developers.

The revamped PlayStation Plus started rolling out on 24 May and launched in the US on Monday. It is scheduled to go live in South Africa on 23 June 2022.

South African PS4 and PS5 owners will have three plans to choose from — Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

At R119 per month, the cheaper PlayStation Plus Essential will offer the same features as the current standard PlayStation Plus service.

The Extra and Deluxe plans, priced at R179 and R209 per month, will offer the ability to download and play from a catalogue of hundreds of games, similar to Microsoft’s Game Pass service for Xbox and PC.

Deluxe subscribers will also get access to a Classics Catalogue with original PlayStation and PS2 titles, and free limited-time game trials of major releases.

PlayStation has promised a library consisting of over 700 games.

The table below shows all of the PS4 and PS5 games available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe. The availability of titles with an asterisk might differ between regions.

PlayStation Plus Catalogue — Extra and Deluxe 2Dark 428: Shibuya Scramble 8-Bit Armies 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Absolver ABZU Ace of Seafood Adr1ft Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders* Age of Wonders: Planetfall Agents of Mayhem ALIENATION Akiba’s Beat* AO Tennis 2 Aragami Ash of Gods Redemption Ashen* Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4) Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5) Astebreed AVICII Invector Back to Bed* Bad North Balan Wonderworld (PS4) Balan Wonderworld (PS5) Batman: Arkham Knight Battle Chasers: Nightwar Bee Simulator Black Mirror Blasphemous Bloodborne Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Bomber Crew Bound Bound by Flame Brawlout Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Caladrius Blaze Call of Cthulhu Carmageddon: Max Damage Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Car Mechanic Simulator Celeste Chess Ultra Chicken Police Child of Light Children of Morta Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! Chronos: Before the Ashes Cities: Skylines Clouds & Sheep 2 Concrete Genie Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition ConnecTank Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4) Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5) Cris Tales (PS4) Cris Tales (PS5)* Croixleur Sigma Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition Danger Zone Dangerous Golf Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Dark Rose Valkyrie Darksiders Genesis Darksiders III Days Gone DCL – The Game Dead Cells DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4) Death end re;Quest Death end re;Quest 2 Death Squared DEATH STRANDING DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT Defense Grid 2 Deliver Us the Moon (PS4) DEMON’S SOULS Detroit: Become Human Descenders (PS4) Desperados III Destruction Allstars Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE DOOM Dragon Star Varnir Dreamfall Chapters Dungeons 2 Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires Eagle Flight Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair Electronic Super Joy El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Elex Embr (PS4) Empire of Sin Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek Enter the Gungeon Entwined EVERSPACE Everybody’s Golf Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS4) Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS5) Fade to Silence Fallout 4 Fallout 76 Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition Far Cry 3: Classic Edition Far Cry 4 FIA European Truck Racing Championship FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Fire Pro Wrestling World* Flatout 4: Total Insanity* FLUSTER CLUCK Foreclosed (PS4) Foreclosed (PS5) Friday the 13th: The Game Frostpunk: Console Edition Fury Unleashed Gabbuchi GAL GUNVOLT BURST* Get Even Ghost of a Tale GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4) GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5) Ghostrunner (PS4) Ghostrunner (PS5) Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Gods will Fall Golf with Your Friends GOD OF WAR Goosebumps: The Game Gravity Rush 2 Grand Ages: Medieval Graveyard Keeper Greedfall (PS4) Greedfall (PS5) GRIP: Combat Racing GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Harvest Moon: One World Hello Neighbor Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Homefront: The Revolution Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Hotshot Racing How to Survive 2 How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Hue Human Fall Flat (PS4) Human Fall Flat (PS5) I am Bread I am Dead (PS4) I am Dead (PS5) Indivisible inFAMOUS First Light inFAMOUS Second Son Infinite Minigolf Injustice 2 Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition John Wick Hex JumpJet Rex Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept* KILLZONE SHADOW FALL Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kingdom Two Crowns Kingdom: New Lands KNACK Kona (PS4) Kona (PS5) Last Day of June Last Stop (PS4) Last Stop (PS5) Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4) Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5) Left Alive: Day One Edition Legendary Fishing Legends of Ethernal LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Leo’s Fortune LittleBigPlanet 3 Little Big Workshop Little Nightmares Lost Words: Beyond the Page Mafia III: Definitive Edition Magicka 2 Mahjong Malicious Fallen Maneater (PS4) Maneater (PS5) Marvel Puzzle Quest Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) Marvel’s Spider-Man Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4) Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Masters of Anima Matterfall MediEvil Megadimension Neptunia VII Mighty No. 9 Minit Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Monster Truck Championship (PS4) Monster Truck Championship (PS5) Moonlighter Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5) Moving Out Mudrunner MX vs ATV All Out MXGP 2021 (PS4) MXGP 2021 (PS5) My Friend Pedro My Time at Portia Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 NASCAR Heat 5 NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 NBA 2K22 (PS4) NBA 2K22 (PS5) Necromunda: Underhive Wars Nidhogg Nidhogg II Nights of Azure Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon Nioh No Straight Roads Observation Observer: System Redux (PS4) Observer: System Redux (PS5) Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty Omega Quintet Outer Wilds Overcooked! 2 Overpass Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4) Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5) Party Hard Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Payday 2: Crimewave Edition PGA Tour 2K21 Pile Up! Box by Box Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Pixel Piracy Portal Knights Prison Architect Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Prey Pure Farming 2018 Pure Hold ’em World Poker Championship Pure Pool Rad Rodgers Red Dead Redemption 2 Redeemer – Enhanced Edition Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure Raiden V: Director’s Cut Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Rebel Galaxy RESOGUN Relicta Returnal Rez Infinite RIDE 4 (PS4) RIDE 4 (PS5) Risk Urban Assault Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Rogue Stormers Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII R-TYPE FINAL 2 Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4) Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5) Seasons After Fall Secret Neighbor Shadow of the Beast Shadow of the Colossus Shadow Warrior 2 Shadow Warrior 3 Shenmue III Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Sniper Elite 4 SOMA Soulcalibur VI South Park: The Fractured but Whole South Park: The Stick of Truth Space Crew: Legendary Edition Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition Space Hulk: Tactics Space Junkies Sparkle Unleashed Spitlings Star Ocean First Departure R Star Trek: Bridge Crew Starlink: Battle for Atlas Steep Stellaris: Console Edition Stranded Deep Sundered: Eldritch Edition Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition Surviving Mars Telling Lies Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4) Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5) Terraria Tetris Effect: Connected Tearaway Unfolded The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited The Last Tinker: City of Colors The Turing Test* The Vanishing of Ethan Carter The Artful Escape (PS4) The Artful Escape (PS5) The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 The Caligula Effect: Overdose The Council – The Complete Season The Crew The Crew 2 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan The Fisherman – Fishing Planet THE LAST GUARDIAN The LEGO Movie Videogame The Long Dark The Messenger The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories The Surge The Surge 2 The Technomancer The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition The Wonderful 101: Remastered This is the Police This is the Police 2 This War of Mine: The Little Ones Thomas was Alone Through the Darkest of Times Tom Clancy’s The Division TorqueL Totally Reliable Delivery Service Toukiden 2 Tour de France 2021 (PS4) Tour de France 2021 (PS5) TowerFall Ascension Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet Tricky Towers Tropico 5 Trackmania Turbo Transference Trials Fusion Trials of the Blood Dragon Trials Rising Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince TRON RUN/r TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Until Dawn Unturned Valiant Hearts: The Great War Vampyr Velocibox Victor Vran Overkill Edition Vikings – Wolves of Midgard Virginia Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5) Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4) Warhammer: Vermintide 2 WARRIORS ALL-STARS Watch Dogs Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4) Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5) Werewolves Within Wild Guns Reloaded Windbound World of Final Fantasy Whispering Willows Wolfenstein: The New Order WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4) WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5) Wreckfest (PS4) Wreckfest (PS5) Wytchwood (PS4) Wytchwood (PS5) XCOM 2 Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life Yet Another Zombie Defense Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA ZOMBI Zombie Army 4: Dead War

