All the games coming to PlayStation Plus for R179 per month

14 June 2022

Sony has published the full library of PS4 and PS5 games that will be available on its new PlayStation Plus monthly gaming subscription service.

The list includes over 400 games from PlayStation’s own studios and third-party developers.

The revamped PlayStation Plus started rolling out on 24 May and launched in the US on Monday. It is scheduled to go live in South Africa on 23 June 2022.

South African PS4 and PS5 owners will have three plans to choose from — Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

At R119 per month, the cheaper PlayStation Plus Essential will offer the same features as the current standard PlayStation Plus service.

The Extra and Deluxe plans, priced at R179 and R209 per month, will offer the ability to download and play from a catalogue of hundreds of games, similar to Microsoft’s Game Pass service for Xbox and PC.

Deluxe subscribers will also get access to a Classics Catalogue with original PlayStation and PS2 titles, and free limited-time game trials of major releases.

PlayStation has promised a library consisting of over 700 games.

The table below shows all of the PS4 and PS5 games available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe. The availability of titles with an asterisk might differ between regions.

PlayStation Plus Catalogue — Extra and Deluxe
2Dark
428: Shibuya Scramble
8-Bit Armies
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
Absolver
ABZU
Ace of Seafood
Adr1ft
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders*
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Agents of Mayhem
ALIENATION
Akiba’s Beat*
AO Tennis 2
Aragami
Ash of Gods Redemption
Ashen*
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
Astebreed
AVICII Invector
Back to Bed*
Bad North
Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Bee Simulator
Black Mirror
Blasphemous
Bloodborne
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bomber Crew
Bound
Bound by Flame
Brawlout
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
Caladrius Blaze
Call of Cthulhu
Carmageddon: Max Damage
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
Car Mechanic Simulator
Celeste
Chess Ultra
Chicken Police
Child of Light
Children of Morta
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
Chronos: Before the Ashes
Cities: Skylines
Clouds & Sheep 2
Concrete Genie
Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
ConnecTank
Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
Cris Tales (PS4)
Cris Tales (PS5)*
Croixleur Sigma
Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
Danger Zone
Dangerous Golf
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
Dark Rose Valkyrie
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders III
Days Gone
DCL – The Game
Dead Cells
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
Death end re;Quest
Death end re;Quest 2
Death Squared
DEATH STRANDING
DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
Defense Grid 2
Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
DEMON’S SOULS
Detroit: Become Human
Descenders (PS4)
Desperados III
Destruction Allstars
Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
DOOM
Dragon Star Varnir
Dreamfall Chapters
Dungeons 2
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
Eagle Flight
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
Electronic Super Joy
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
Elex
Embr (PS4)
Empire of Sin
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
Enter the Gungeon
Entwined
EVERSPACE
Everybody’s Golf
Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS4)
Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS5)
Fade to Silence
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
FIA European Truck Racing Championship
FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
Fire Pro Wrestling World*
Flatout 4: Total Insanity*
FLUSTER CLUCK
Foreclosed (PS4)
Foreclosed (PS5)
Friday the 13th: The Game
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Fury Unleashed
Gabbuchi
GAL GUNVOLT BURST*
Get Even
Ghost of a Tale
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
Ghostrunner (PS4)
Ghostrunner (PS5)
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
Gods will Fall
Golf with Your Friends
GOD OF WAR
Goosebumps: The Game
Gravity Rush 2
Grand Ages: Medieval
Graveyard Keeper
Greedfall (PS4)
Greedfall (PS5)
GRIP: Combat Racing
GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
Harvest Moon: One World
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Homefront: The Revolution
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Hotshot Racing
How to Survive 2
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
Hue
Human Fall Flat (PS4)
Human Fall Flat (PS5)
I am Bread
I am Dead (PS4)
I am Dead (PS5)
Indivisible
inFAMOUS First Light
inFAMOUS Second Son
Infinite Minigolf
Injustice 2
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
John Wick Hex
JumpJet Rex
Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept*
KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom Two Crowns
Kingdom: New Lands
KNACK
Kona (PS4)
Kona (PS5)
Last Day of June
Last Stop (PS4)
Last Stop (PS5)
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
Left Alive: Day One Edition
Legendary Fishing
Legends of Ethernal
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
Leo’s Fortune
LittleBigPlanet 3
Little Big Workshop
Little Nightmares
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Magicka 2
Mahjong
Malicious Fallen
Maneater (PS4)
Maneater (PS5)
Marvel Puzzle Quest
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4)
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
Masters of Anima
Matterfall
MediEvil
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Mighty No. 9
Minit
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
Moonlighter
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
Moving Out
Mudrunner
MX vs ATV All Out
MXGP 2021 (PS4)
MXGP 2021 (PS5)
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
NASCAR Heat 5
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2K22 (PS4)
NBA 2K22 (PS5)
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
Nidhogg
Nidhogg II
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Nioh
No Straight Roads
Observation
Observer: System Redux (PS4)
Observer: System Redux (PS5)
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
Omega Quintet
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! 2
Overpass
Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)
Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)
Party Hard
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
PGA Tour 2K21
Pile Up! Box by Box
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pixel Piracy
Portal Knights
Prison Architect
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
Prey
Pure Farming 2018
Pure Hold ’em World Poker Championship
Pure Pool
Rad Rodgers
Red Dead Redemption 2
Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
Raiden V: Director’s Cut
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
Rebel Galaxy
RESOGUN
Relicta
Returnal
Rez Infinite
RIDE 4 (PS4)
RIDE 4 (PS5)
Risk Urban Assault
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
Rogue Stormers
Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
R-TYPE FINAL 2
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
Seasons After Fall
Secret Neighbor
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow Warrior 2
Shadow Warrior 3
Shenmue III
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Sniper Elite 4
SOMA
Soulcalibur VI
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
Space Hulk: Tactics
Space Junkies
Sparkle Unleashed
Spitlings
Star Ocean First Departure R
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Steep
Stellaris: Console Edition
Stranded Deep
Sundered: Eldritch Edition
Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
Surviving Mars
Telling Lies
Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
Terraria
Tetris Effect: Connected
Tearaway Unfolded
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
The Last Tinker: City of Colors
The Turing Test*
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
The Artful Escape (PS4)
The Artful Escape (PS5)
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Caligula Effect: Overdose
The Council – The Complete Season
The Crew
The Crew 2
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
THE LAST GUARDIAN
The LEGO Movie Videogame
The Long Dark
The Messenger
The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
The Surge
The Surge 2
The Technomancer
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
The Wonderful 101: Remastered
This is the Police
This is the Police 2
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Thomas was Alone
Through the Darkest of Times
Tom Clancy’s The Division
TorqueL
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Toukiden 2
Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
TowerFall Ascension
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
Tricky Towers
Tropico 5
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Fusion
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Trials Rising
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
TRON RUN/r
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn
Unturned
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Vampyr
Velocibox
Victor Vran Overkill Edition
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
Virginia
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
WARRIORS ALL-STARS
Watch Dogs
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
Werewolves Within
Wild Guns Reloaded
Windbound
World of Final Fantasy
Whispering Willows
Wolfenstein: The New Order
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
Wreckfest (PS4)
Wreckfest (PS5)
Wytchwood (PS4)
Wytchwood (PS5)
XCOM 2
Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
Yet Another Zombie Defense
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
ZOMBI
Zombie Army 4: Dead War

