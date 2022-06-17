Xbox’s PC app shows how well games will run on your system

Microsoft is rolling out a new Xbox PC app feature that will tell you how well a game will run on your computer.

Dubbed performance indicator, Microsoft has been testing the feature since December 2021, and it will provide more details on what you need to run a game if your PC doesn’t meet the requirements.

“The app compares the game’s performance on PCs with similar specs to yours to show a prediction of how well we expect the game to run,” senior product manager lead for Xbox Experiences Tila Nguyen wrote in a blog post.

“If your PC isn’t up to the task of running a graphically demanding game, you’ll be able to view the game’s system requirements to get more details on what you need to run the game.”

Nguyen added that the performance indicator might not be displayed for all games as Microsoft may be lacking those details for specific games or gaming setups.

Microsoft will also roll out a few other changes to the app, including better navigation features and improvements to the backend of the app.

“We’ve continued to make improvements to the backend of the app so it will run smoother and with more reliability, and we’ve addressed top reported issues and will continue to do so with app updates,” Nguyen wrote.

