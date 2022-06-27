Valorant developers will record and listen to voice chats

Riot Games, the developer responsible for the popular first-person shooter Valorant, will start monitoring in-game voice communications on 13 July 2022, according to a statement from the company.

The game studio said it would evaluate recordings to “collect clear evidence that could verify any violations of behavioural policies” before taking action.

Starting on 13 July, Riot will launch the evaluation system in North America for English-only communications to help train its language models.

It said it was aiming for a beta launch later in 2022.

“Voice evaluation during this period will not be used for disruptive behaviour reports,” Riot Games stated.

“We know that before we can even think of expanding this tool, we’ll have to be confident it’s effective, and if mistakes happen, we have systems in place to make sure we can correct any false positives (or negatives for that matter).”

The American video game developer updated its privacy notice and terms of service in April 2021, where it added a clause allowing it to record and evaluate voice communications.

Riot Games said if it detects a violation in recordings, it would take action and then remove the data when it is no longer needed for evaluation.