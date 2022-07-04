Windows 10 still dominating PC gaming systems

PC gaming platform Steam has revealed that an overwhelming majority of computer-based gamers still prefer Windows 10 over Windows 11.

According to Steam’s Hardware & Software Survey for June 2022, Windows 10 64-bit was running on 71.26% of Steam users’ PCs, around 2.63% less than the month before.

However, it was still far ahead of Windows 11, the operating system (OS) of choice for 21.23% of users, 1.64% more than in May 2022.

Interestingly, the nearly 13-year-old Windows 7, which has also reached end-of-support, also saw increased uptake — climbing by 0.6% to reach 3.01%.

Overall, Windows remained the dominant platform in PC gaming on Steam in June, with over 96.37% of Steam users running the OS.

Apple’s MacOS saw a slight increase of 0.25% to reach 2.45% of the share, while Linux adoption remained relatively flat at 1.18%.

The table below shows the various OS versions and their proportions of Steam users in June 2022.

The moderately slow adoption of Windows 11 comes despite Microsoft recently announcing it had reached the broad availability phase of the Windows 11 rollout, meaning that the OS was now available to all eligible devices.

It’s unclear whether users were mostly reluctant to make the upgrade or unable to because of Windows 11’s stringent system requirements.

Most processors older than Intel’s 8th generation and AMD’s 2nd generation Ryzen chips are not officially supported.

That is despite the fact that many of the higher-end chips in these line-ups are substantially more powerful than the entry-level processors in the latest ranges.

In addition, motherboards need to support Trusted Platform Module 2.0, a hardware-based encryption chip that enables features like Windows Hello login and BitLocker.

Aside from the requirements issues, the OS was riddled with severe gaming and application performance problems on systems with AMD processors in its early days.

Despite this, Microsoft has stated Windows 11 is the best OS for gaming, with features like DirectStorage, Auto HDR, and the Gaming Tab.

However, reviewers have found little to no difference in early gaming benchmarks pitting the same systems running Windows 10 and Windows 11 against each other.

