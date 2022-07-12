Video shows Windows 98 running on Xbox Series X

Digital Foundry has installed Windows 98 on an Xbox Series X, allowing them to play numerous classic PC games.

In a recent video posted on YouTube, the well-known gaming techies show Microsoft’s 24-year-old operating system running on its latest gaming console.

Digital Foundry used the DOSBox Pure emulator running on the open-source RetroArch frontend for emulators to manage the unconventional feat.

Using this software, they could install a copy of Windows 98 from a disc image, commonly known as an ISO.

One of the big caveats was that the method does not support using a mouse within the Windows 98 instance.

It had to be emulated on the Xbox controller, with the analogue sticks moving the mouse cursor.

While not the ideal solution, Digital Foundry found the analogue sticks were perfectly useable for navigating through the desktop and playing various games.

To get some of the more high-end games of the time to run, Digital Foundry also had to install drivers for a virtualised 3D accelerator.

DOSBox Pure came pre-installed with virtualised Voodoo 3D graphics connected to a virtual 2D video card.

That features 12MB of RAM, two texture mapping units (TMUs), and a maximum supported resolution of 800 x 600, making it similar to a Voodoo2 card.

The card allowed Digital Foundry to play any 3Dfx Glide, OpenGL, or Direct3D titles.

The emulation is done entirely on the CPU. Unfortunately, the Xbox’s GPU could not add some of its power to the mix.

Digital Foundry explained that the multi-layer emulation could overstrain the processor at times, as it involved the following:

Emulating hardware Emulating Windows 98 on top of that hardware Emulating the API/driver layer on top of Windows 98 Rendering pixels and triangles for playing games.

“This is a huge sandwich of emulation and extraction on top of the workload that CPUs are already notoriously bad at, so even a relatively competent CPU like that in the Xbox Series consoles will be overtasked,” Digital Foundry said.

The result is that the in-game performance of the virtualised card was similar to a Voodoo1 graphics card.

Digital Foundry could also type the voiceover for the YouTube video in Word 97 running on the Windows 98 instance on the Xbox Series X.

Among the noteworthy titles they could play were Command and Conquer: Tiberian Sun, Half-Life, Quake, Unreal, Sega Rally, Thief: The Dark Project, Wipeout: 2097, and Turok.

The only Windows 98 game that they found would not start up was Diablo II.