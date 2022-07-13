Spotify buys Noot vir Noot-like music trivia game Heardle

Spotify has announced its acquisition of the music trivia game Heardle, which the music streaming service said it sees as a “tool for musical discovery”.

The game works similarly to Wordle — a word guessing game owned by the New York Times — with a critical difference: users guess song names after being played short snippets of the opening notes.

South Africans might liken it to the long-running Afrikaans music gameshow Noot vir Noot, which first aired in 1991.

The game will also suggest song names based on what you type, and players can listen to the entire song on Spotify at the end of the game.

“We see Heardle as more than a trivia game: It’s also a tool for musical discovery,” Spotify said.

“Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you’d forgotten, discover amazing new artists, or finally put a title to that wordless melody you’ve had caught in your head forever.”

The company specified that the look and feel of the game would remain the same, and it would still be free to play for everyone.

Heardle is available only in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia for now.

However, Spotify plans to expand it to reach more people worldwide, adding that they will be able to play the game in their native language.