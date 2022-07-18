Tesla owners could soon play Steam titles in their car

Tesla’s vehicles could soon see its list of in-car games expand further, with CEO Elon Musk saying that the company is making progress on its integration with Steam.

The company already offers a range of games available through Tesla arcade, but integration with Steam could provide owners with many more from which to choose.

“We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month,” Musk tweeted.

While there isn’t any indication of when Musk’s promise to allow owners to play games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher using their Tesla’s could become a reality, his tweet could indicate that the manufacturer is closer to doing so.

Tesla launched a refreshed version of its Model S in January 2021, and it comes equipped with ten teraflops of processing power — just less than the PlayStation 5’s 10.28 teraflops.

This is possible as, according to The Verge, the vehicles are outfitted with a discrete AMD RDNA 2 graphics processing unit and an AMD Ryzen processor.

This hardware, in combination with a 17-inch 2,200×1,300 infotainment display and wireless controller compatibility, could allow owners to play AAA titles like The Witcher 3.

However, Tesla faced enquiries into the potential safety risks associated with gaming in a vehicle and, as a result, was forced to disable its “Passenger Play” function.

The “Passenger Play” feature allowed passengers to play games on a central touchscreen while the vehicle was in motion.

Tesla told authorities it was developing software to lock the game feature when vehicles are in motion.