Intel kills Arc Alchemist A780 graphics card rumours

Intel senior graphics director Ryan Shrout has denied the existence of an Intel Alchemist Arc A780 graphics card offering better performance than the current top-of-the-line A770.

Intel Arc tech evangelist Tuan Huynh backed up Shrout’s statement, saying that there were never any mentions of the A780 “in the year and a half I’ve been on the Arc team.”

Leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead initially reported the Arc Alchemist discrete graphics card lineup.

In response to Shrout’s statement, Moore’s Law Is Dead defended his reporting and said that Intel scrapped the A780 because it could not compete with Nvidia’s 3070 graphics card.

Intel’s A770 card will come in two variants depending on the amount of GDDR6 VRAM — an 8GB model and a 16GB model.

The top-of-the-line limited edition A770 card will draw 225W, ship with 32 Intel Xe Cores, and run at a peak boost clock of 2.4GHz, Wccftech reported.

These specifications should place the A770’s performance between an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti and an RTX 3070.

According to VideoCards.com, pricing leaks show Intel’s top-of-the-line graphics card will cost between $349 (R5,942.88) and $399 (R6,794.29). US prices exclude sales taxes like VAT.

The A750, which is the card one step down from the A770, has a suggested retail price ranging between $279 (R4,750.90) and $349 (R5,942.88), excluding taxes.

