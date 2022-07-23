Best games of 2022 — and what to expect before Christmas

While 2022 has already seen its fair share of excellent games, there is a handful of promising titles that will release before the end of the year.

We looked at review aggregators Metacritic and Opencritic to round up the best games released in the first half of 2022.

February included three of this year’s best games — Total War: Warhammer III, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring.

Total War: Warhammer III is a real-time strategy game in which massive armies from the Warhammer franchise are pitted against each other.

It scored 86 on Metacritic and Opencritic, with reviewers praising it as the best Warhammer game to date.

Horizon Forbidden West follows on and expands on gameplay from the first game, Horizon Zero Dawn.

Set in a post-apocalyptic version of the Western United States, players must find the source of an ominous plague creeping across the landscape.

Elden Ring was arguably the biggest game launch in 2022, with Metacritic and Opencritic scores of 94 and above.

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin collaborated with Dark Souls developer FromSoftware to create Elden Ring.

Players take on the role of a Tarnished who must repair the splintered Elden Ring to become Elden Lord. The game features an open world and similar gameplay to the Souls series.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an “expanded re-imagining” of the original title from 2013. It launched on 27 April with scores of 90 on Metacritic and Opencritic.

The game’s Steam page describes it best — “The Stanley Parable is a game that plays you.”

Other honourable mentions for excellent titles released in the first half of 2022 include Sifu, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Tunic, and Stray.

Considering that we are seven months into the year, there are still several promising titles lined up for release before Christmas.

God of War Ragnarök is scheduled to launch on 9 December and will likely join Elden Ring as one of the best games released this year.

Players will again take the role of Kratos as he faces the Norse apocalypse alongside his son, Atreus.

According to Ragnarök’s PlayStation Store page, the two “must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world.”

Dead Space fans have two exciting games on the way— the Dead Space Remake arrives in early 2023, and its spiritual successor, The Callisto Protocol, will release on 2 December.

Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield is directing The Callisto Protocol.

PC players can look forward to a remastered version of Insomniac’s Spider-Man on 12 August.

Other exciting games which do not have release dates yet but are expected to release by the end of the year include Hogwarts Legacy, Goat Simulator 3, and Atomic Heart.

The table below summarises the games launched in the first half of 2022 and the games that will release before Christmas.

Game Release date Metacritic score Opencritic score OlliOlli World 08 February 87 86 Total War: Warhammer III 17 February 86 86 Horizon Forbidden West 18 February 88 88 Elden Ring 25 February 96 95 Gran Turismo 7 04 March 87 87 NORCO 24 March 88 91 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe 27 April 89 90 Rogue Legacy 2 28 April 88 89 Freshly Frosted 10 June 85 91 Neon White 16 June 89 90 Cult of the Lamb 11 August — — Spider-Man Remastered 12 August — — Saints Row 23 August — — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum 01 September — — Marvel’s Midnight Suns 07 October — — A Plague Tale: Requiem 18 October — — God of War Ragnarök 09 November — — The Callisto Protocol 02 December — — Atomic Heart TBA — — Goat Simulator 3 TBA — — Hogwarts Legacy TBA — —

