Alienware launches 480Hz laptop displays

Alienware has updated its m17 R5 and x17 R2 gaming laptops with 480Hz refresh rate displays.

The 17.3-inch displays have a 1920×1080 resolution, 3ms grey-to-grey response times, and Adaptive sync support via Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

The high-refresh-rate screens have a 300 nits brightness rating and a 100% sRGB colour gamut.

Alienware’s m17 R5 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9, while the x17 R2 runs on Intel’s 12th-generation Core i7 or i9 processors.

An m17 R5 configured with a Ryzen 9 6900HX, an RTX 3080 Ti, 16 GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and the 480Hz display costs $2,999.99.

If you opt for the standard 165Hz display, it sets you back $2,899.99.

If you select all the top-end specifications on the x17 R2 paired with a 480Hz screen, it costs $3,799.99, compared to $3,499.99 if you swap it out for the standard 165Hz display.

Gamers who want to get anything near 200Hz frame rates will have to make sure they select the most powerful graphics card.

For the x17 R2, you can select an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, and either a 3080 Ti or an AMD Radeon 6850M XT is available for the m17 R5.

The updated laptops are available from Dell’s US web store. There are no details about South African pricing and availability yet.