Xbox becomes first console to support Discord voice chat

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will become the first gaming consoles to support voice chat on popular online communications app Discord.

Xbox principal program manager for player experiences and platforms, Eric Voreis, published a blog post on Wednesday explaining how the new feature would work.

Voreis said Xbox players could chat with anyone on Discord through voice channels or group calls directly from their console.

Players can also use the Discord overlay to see who is in a call and speaking at any given moment.

In addition, the app overlay will support adjusting incoming volume and switching between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat.

Discord support started rolling out to Xbox Insiders on Wednesday and will be available “soon” for all Xbox owners.

If you are eager to start using the feature early and cannot wait for the official launch, you must join the Xbox Insider programme.

To do this, you must install the Xbox Insider bundle from the Store on your console.

Once this is done, you can find the Discord Voice on Xbox preview by going to the Parties & chats section after pressing the guide button.

You will then be required to link your Microsoft account with a Discord account using a QR code, as shown in the steps below.

Although the Discord app has been available on Xbox and PlayStation for some time, it has lacked voice chat support — its most important feature.

Discord is one of the most popular third-party voice chat apps for PC gamers, allowing them to communicate in-game and while switching between titles.

With an increasing number of games supporting cross-play, many console gamers on Xbox and PlayStation have been calling for Discord voice chat support to connect with their friends playing on PC.

As it stands, they have to download Discord on their mobile phone to use its voice chat feature, which is not ideal when using headphones.

The alternative is to use in-game voice chat tools, but these often have quality problems, may not work while in loading screens, and can share players’ conversations with other users in their team outside of their social group.

Xbox beating PlayStation to become the first console platform to support Discord voice chat is curious.

Last year, Sony and Discord announced a partnership to integrate the app into PlayStation consoles.

Sony also became a minority investor in Discord after a reported R10-billion takeover bid by Microsoft failed.

Now read: Alienware launches 480Hz laptop displays