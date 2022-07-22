Best deals from the PlayStation Winter Sale

PlayStation’s Winter Sale is in full swing and offers gamers a large selection of heavily discounted titles.

Some of the most deeply discounted games include Tekken 7, UFC 4, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3, Titanfall 2, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, and Code Vein.

Among these, Titanfall 2 is the cheapest at only R71.80, with Tekken 7 following closely at R134.85.

You can snag the award-winning co-op puzzler It Takes Two for R314.50, while God of War (2018) is discounted to R179.50.

Sony launched its updated PlayStation Plus subscription service on 23 June in South Africa.

The new service includes three subscription tiers — Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

Those who subscribe to the Extra and Deluxe plans get access to a game library with over 400 titles available for download.

Many games in the sale are included in this library, like God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Bloodborne, to name a few.

However, if you ever cancel your subscription, you will lose the ability to play any games downloaded through your PlayStation Plus subscription.

The list below includes some of the best deals from the PlayStation Store’s Winter Sale.

Tekken 7 — R134.85 (85% off)

(85% off) UFC 4 — R237.31 (81% off)

(81% off) Assassin’s Creed Origins — R199.80 (80% off)

(80% off) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — R155.80 (80% off)

(80% off) Borderlands 3 — R199.80 (80% off)

(80% off) Titanfall 2 Standard Edition — R71.80 (80% off)

(80% off) Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY — R213.80 (80%)

(80%) Code Vein — R262.29 (79% off)

(79% off) Ride 4 — R312.25 (75% off)

(75% off) Battlefield V — R157.25 (75% off)

(75% off) Dying Light Definitive Edition — R224.75 (75% off)

(75% off) Middle Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition — R269.70 (70% off)

(70% off) Batman: Arkham Collection — R320.70 (70% off)

(70% off) Mortal Kombat 11 — R239.70 (70% off)

(70% off) Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — R161.70 (70% off)

(70% off) Immortals Fenyx Rising — R359.70 (70% off)

(70% off) The Outer Worlds — R306.57 (67% off)

(67% off) Ark: Survival Evolved — R177.87 (67% off)

(67% off) Far Cry 6 Standard Edition — R479.60 (60% off)

(60% off) Red Dead Redemption 2 — R399.60 (60% off)

(60% off) Control: Ultimate Edition — R287.60 (60% off)

(60% off) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition — R264.18 (58% off)

(58% off) No Man’s Sky — R449.50 (50% off)

(50% off) Bloodborne — R179.50 (50% off)

(50% off) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition — R936.75 (25% off)

(25% off) God of War — R179.50 (50% off)

(50% off) It Takes Two — R314.50 (50% off)

(50% off) Ghostwire: Tokyo — R624.50 (50%)

(50%) Kena: Bridge of Spirits — R431.40 (40% off)

(40% off) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — R539.40 (40% off)

(40% off) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — R848.78 (38% off)

(38% off) The Quarry — PS4: R836.83 (33% off) | PS5: R897.13 (33% off)

(33% off) | (33% off) Rust Console edition — R674.25 (25% off)

(25% off) Sifu — R575.20 (20% off)

Now read: Sony launches PC gaming gear