Most popular mobile games in South Africa

While South African Android and iOS users have similar tastes regarding the top paid mobile games, there is a significant difference between the two platforms regarding the top free mobile games.

According to Sensor Tower’s Top Mobile Games Worldwide report, the global mobile games market generated 4.6 billion downloads across Apple’s App Store and Google Play from June 2022.

The report shows that Subway Surfers was the most downloaded game worldwide.

Similarly, Subway Surfers is also the top free game on the Apple App Store in South Africa, while it is the fourth most popular application on Google Play Store, with over a billion downloads.

Despite the title being released on 24 May 2012, the report shows a 63.5% increase in downloads from June 2021 to June 2022.

The second most popular free game on iOS devices is Candy Crush Saga, which ranks 7th on Android.

Like Subway Surfers, Candy Crush Saga has remained hugely popular since its 12 April 2012 release, and has over a billion downloads from the Google Play Store.

On Android, the top free mobile game is Craft School: Monster Class, with Pull the Pin coming in second.

The former is an adventure game featuring over 100 mini-games released on 24 July. It already has over a million downloads.

Similar to the mobile game advertisements you get bombarded with every day, Pull the Pin involves players solving puzzles by pulling pins from objects to direct fluids inside a container.

When it comes to the most popular paid mobile games, Minecraft takes the top spot on iOS and Android.

In second place, Incredibox lets players compose their own music by dragging and dropping icons onto avatars to make them sing, creating a looping track.

Other paid titles in the top 10 on both platforms include Geometry Dash, Bloons TD 6, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The tables below list the most popular free and paid mobile games for iOS and Android. It should be noted that the Apple App Store does not show an application’s number of downloads.