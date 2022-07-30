Most popular mobile games in South Africa

While South African Android and iOS users have similar tastes regarding the top paid mobile games, there is a significant difference between the two platforms regarding the top free mobile games.
According to Sensor Tower’s Top Mobile Games Worldwide report, the global mobile games market generated 4.6 billion downloads across Apple’s App Store and Google Play from June 2022.
The report shows that Subway Surfers was the most downloaded game worldwide.
Similarly, Subway Surfers is also the top free game on the Apple App Store in South Africa, while it is the fourth most popular application on Google Play Store, with over a billion downloads.
Despite the title being released on 24 May 2012, the report shows a 63.5% increase in downloads from June 2021 to June 2022.
The second most popular free game on iOS devices is Candy Crush Saga, which ranks 7th on Android.
Like Subway Surfers, Candy Crush Saga has remained hugely popular since its 12 April 2012 release, and has over a billion downloads from the Google Play Store.
On Android, the top free mobile game is Craft School: Monster Class, with Pull the Pin coming in second.
The former is an adventure game featuring over 100 mini-games released on 24 July. It already has over a million downloads.
Similar to the mobile game advertisements you get bombarded with every day, Pull the Pin involves players solving puzzles by pulling pins from objects to direct fluids inside a container.
When it comes to the most popular paid mobile games, Minecraft takes the top spot on iOS and Android.
In second place, Incredibox lets players compose their own music by dragging and dropping icons onto avatars to make them sing, creating a looping track.
Other paid titles in the top 10 on both platforms include Geometry Dash, Bloons TD 6, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
The tables below list the most popular free and paid mobile games for iOS and Android. It should be noted that the Apple App Store does not show an application’s number of downloads.
|Most popular free mobile games in South Africa
|Rank
|Android
|# of downloads
|iOS
|# of downloads
|1
|Craft School: Monster Class
|Over 1 million
|Subway Surfers
|—
|2
|Pull the Pin
|Over 100 million
|Candy Crush Saga
|—
|3
|Shoot Bubble — Pop Bubbles
|Over 10 million
|Slot Stars — VIP Casino Games
|—
|4
|Subway Surfers
|Over 1 billion
|Word Connect
|—
|5
|The President
|Over 1 million
|Figgerits — Logic Puzzles Game
|—
|6
|Ludo King
|Over 500 million
|Bridge Race
|—
|7
|Candy Crush Saga
|Over 1 billion
|Pachinko Space Adventure
|—
|8
|Bridge Race
|Over 100 million
|Roblox
|—
|9
|Piano Fire: Edm Music & Piano
|Over 50 million
|Dirt Bike Unchained
|—
|10
|Hair Tattoo: Barber Shop Game
|Over 10 million
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|—
|Most popular paid mobile games in South Africa
|Rank
|Android
|# of downloads
|iOS
|# of downloads
|1
|Minecraft
|Over 10 million
|Minecraft
|—
|2
|Abi: A Robot’s Tale
|Over 100,000
|Incredibox
|—
|3
|RFS — Real Flight Simulator
|Over 1 million
|Heads up! Funny charades game
|—
|4
|Geometry Dash
|Over 5 million
|Bloons TD 6
|—
|5
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Over 1 million
|Monopoly — Classic Board Game
|—
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Over 1 million
|Geometry Dash
|—
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Over 1 million
|Farming Simulator 20
|—
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|Over 10 million
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|—
|9
|Incredibox
|Over 100,000
|Worms 3
|—
|10
|Terraria
|Over 1 million
|True Skate
|—
