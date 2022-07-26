Microsoft speeds up Xbox boot times

Microsoft is testing a new build of the Xbox dashboard that should reduce the boot time for Xbox Series X and S consoles by around five seconds.

Josh Munsee, director of integrated marketing for Xbox, said the company could shave off the five seconds by shortening the boot animation from nine to four seconds.

However, The Verge reported that Xbox users would only benefit from the faster boot times when their console is in Energy Saver mode rather than Standby mode.

The two modes differ where Standby mode doesn’t fully power off the console but instead leaves it ready to resume where the user left off, while Energy Saver shuts the console down completely to save power.

Can confirm – worked with @harrisonhoffman and @jakerose27 to create a shorter boot up animation (~4s) from the original boot up animation (~9s), helping to reduce the overall startup time. — Josh Munsee (@joshmunsee) July 23, 2022

The changes will take the total boot time down from 20 to 15 seconds and might make the more-planet-friendly mode more appealing to Xbox owners.

The improved booting speeds aren’t limited to just Xbox Series X and S consoles.

“This is rolling out with the latest builds to @xboxinsider — not only is the animation shorter, but Xbox One generation consoles are booting noticeably faster with these changes!” Xbox senior product manager lead Jake Rosenberg said.