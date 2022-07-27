Facebook parent hikes Meta Quest 2 VR headset price by around R1,690

Meta Platforms has announced that it will increase the Quest 2 VR headset’s price by $100 (R1,687) starting from August.

The 128GB model will get bumped up to $399.99 (R6747.80, excl. VAT and duties) and the 256GB to $499.99 (R8,434.79).

Currently, the 128GB headset-only version from Takealot is R8,995, while the 256GB version without any extra accessories costs R10,995.

“Even with these pricing changes, Meta Quest 2 continues to be the most affordable VR headset with a comparable feature set on the market,” Meta said.

Any Meta Quest 2 accessories and refurbished units’ prices will also increase.

However, anyone who buys a Quest 2 from 1 August to 31 December 2022 can download Beat Saber for free — provided they activate their headset before 31 January 2023.

Even if they follow all these steps correctly, Beat Saber will only be available at no additional cost for 14 days after activating the headset.

Meta has attributed the price increase to rising shipping and production costs.

The tech giant said the increase would also let them continue to focus on researching and producing new products.

“By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights,” Meta said.

Meta plans to launch their latest high-end VR headset, codenamed Project Cambria, later this year.

The upcoming headset will reportedly have far better graphics and processing power than its predecessor and cost no more than $1,000 (R16,869.92, excl. VAT and duties).

VR fans can also look forward to Apple launching its VR headset in the coming months.

