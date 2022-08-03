Logitech and Tencent working on cloud gaming handheld

Logitech G has partnered with Tencent Games to develop a dedicated handheld gaming device compatible with multiple cloud gaming services.

They plan to release the console later this year.

In a blog post, Logitech said the partnership would combine its hardware expertise with Tencent Games’ expertise in software services.

It said the new device would support various cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Logitech G general manager Ujesh Desai said the company partnered with Tencent Games on the project as it is one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing, and operations.

“As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on,” he added.

It will compete with several companies, including Valve, Nintendo, and AyaNeo, that have already launched — or plan on launching — handheld gaming consoles.

Valve unveiled its Steam Deck in July 2021, intending to launch the portable console by December 2021. However, its release was delayed until February 2022.

AyaNeo has manufactured handheld gaming devices for some time and unveiled the AyaNeo 2021 and AyaNeo 2021 Pro to compete with the Steam Deck in December 2021.

According to a statement from the company, the AyaNeo 2021 will start shipping in August 2022, while the Pro variation will launch later.