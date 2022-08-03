AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs to launch before October

AMD chief executive officer Lisa Su confirmed that the company’s Ryzen 7000 processors, codenamed Raphael, will launch in Q3 2022.

The executive announced the launch window during AMD’s Q2 2022 earnings call.

“Looking ahead, we’re on track to launch our all-new 5nm Ryzen 7000 desktop processors and AM5 platforms later this quarter with leadership performance in gaming and content creation,” Su said.

While Su didn’t give a date, leaks from Moore’s Law Is Dead suggest that AMD plans to launch the entire Zen 4-based Raphael processor line-up in September.

This aligns with Su slating the release date for “this Fall” during AMD’s Computex 2022 keynote.

The Fall season is from 5 September to 24 November this year.

AMD is expected to reveal the Zen 4 line-up at 18:00 on 4 August 2022.

Alongside the processor launch, AMD is also releasing three new chipsets compatible with the AM5 platform — X670 Extreme, X670, and B650.

The Raphael chips are expected to ship with up to 16 Zen 4 cores and 32 threads, boasting a 15% increase in single-threaded performance over the previous generation.

An early engineering sample benchmark showed the Ryzen 5 7600X beating the Intel Core i9-12900 K’s single-core UserBenchmark score by roughly 22%.

During the earnings call presentation, Su also confirmed the Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3-based graphics processing units (GPUs) would launch “later this year”.

Intel is expected to reveal their 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors after AMD in the fall, but Moore’s Law Is Dead suggests these chips will only launch in October.