Microsoft tests Xbox Game Pass family sharing plan

Microsoft has started testing a shared Game Pass plan for Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland.

“Starting [on 4 August] in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders can begin to preview a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits,” Microsoft said.

The preview plan lets users add up to four people to a single subscription, granting each access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s content and benefits.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets subscribers access Game Pass for Console, PC, EA Play, and online multiplayer on consoles.

The top-tier subscription also lets users get discounts on the Microsoft Store and includes all the benefits of an Xbox Live Gold membership.

To participate in the preview, users must purchase the “Xbox Game Pass — Insider Preview” plan in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft said that sharing would work for users who aren’t Xbox Insiders as long as they reside in the same country as the primary user.

The Verge reported that the plan costs 21.99 Euro (R374.10) per month in Ireland.

After a user has purchased the preview plan, they can send four invites through email or generate links via their Microsoft Account page.

Windows Central reported on 31 March that Microsoft had a family Xbox Game Pass plan in the works.

Microsoft did not reveal how long the preview testing will continue or when the family sharing plan will become more widely available.

Now read: YouTuber turns toilet into gaming PC