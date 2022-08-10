Google adds Party Stream to its cloud gaming service

Google has added a new feature to its Stadia cloud gaming service that lets users share their gameplay with up to nine people, according to an XDA Developers report.

Once enabled, Party Stream enables invited users to choose between playing or watching the gameplay while interacting through party chat features, including voice and emoji reactions.

Party Stream is aimed at Google Stadia users who don’t want to broadcast their gameplay through services like Twitch and YouTube but rather wish to share their experience with a select group of people.

It can support varying combinations of viewers and players with a maximum of ten people, including the user who started the Party Stream.

The company has also updated its existing live streaming feature to let users switch games and devices without having to end or restart a stream.

Users will be presented with a “Resume Livestream” option when switching games or devices.

According to XDA Developers, the update and Party Stream feature will begin rolling out immediately and should be available to all users this week.

