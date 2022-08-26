Microsoft Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus in South Africa

Sony launched its Xbox Game Pass competitor — PlayStation Plus — on 23 June 2022, offering three monthly subscription tiers ranging from R119 to R209.

Comparatively, Microsoft charges R79 per month for its Xbox- or PC-only subscription and R119 for its Game Pass Ultimate plan.

MyBroadband compared the two gaming subscription services in terms of pricing and the titles they offer.

PlayStation Plus is available on three subscription plans for PlayStation 4 and 5 players — Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

Looking at raw volumes, Microsoft’s subscription service trumps Sony’s, with almost 100 more titles available to subscribers. PlayStation Plus currently lists 385 games, while Game Pass has 480.

However, PlayStation has promised a library consisting of over 700 games, as its Deluxe subscribers will get access to a Classics Catalogue with original PlayStation and PS2 titles.

However, it is unclear if this will become available in South Africa.

Regarding their top-tier subscriptions, Game Pass Ultimate works out to R0.25 per game per month, while PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscribers pay R0.30 per game per month, and Extra subscribers pay R0.46.

At R119 per month, the cheaper PlayStation Plus Essential offers similar features to Sony’s previous PlayStation Plus service. Extra and Deluxe subscribers gain the ability to download and play from an extensive catalogue of games.

Five of the most notable games to play across the two subscriptions are briefly described below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation Plus) — 93%

Developed by the team behind Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a western action-adventure game in an open-world environment.

Set in America in 1899, the game follows the story of Arthur Morgan, a Van der Linde gang member, as they try to escape federal agents and bounty hunters after a botched robbery.

Bloodborne (PlayStation Plus) — 92%

Developed by FromSoftware, Bloodborne follows the story of a “Hunter” through the decaying city of Yharnamwhich that a terrible, all-consuming illness has ravaged.

It features elements similar to those found in the critically acclaimed Souls series of games.

Demon’s Souls (PlayStation Plus) — 92%

Demon’s Souls is an action-based role-playing game developed by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio. It is essentially a remake of the game created by FromSoftware.

Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio changed certain aspects of the game, including the ability to pause and encumbrance, a feature limiting characters from carrying too much equipment.

Forza Horizon 5 (Game Pass) — 92%

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest edition of Xbox’s Forza Horizon franchise and is set in an open-world environment resembling Mexico.

It features the largest map ever included in a Forza Horizon title, new game modes, and an extensive selection of new vehicles.

Doom Eternal (Game Pass) — 88%

Doom Eternal is a first-person shooter developed by id Software, published by Bethesda Softworks, and is the fifth addition to the Doom series.

Players take on the role of the Doom Slayer as he battles the demonic forces of Hell.

Ten of the best games from each subscription, and their Metacritic ratings, are listed in the table below.

Popular games on PlayStation Plus and Microsoft Game Pass Title Subscription Release date Metacritic Rating Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation Plus 26 October 2018 93% Bloodborne PlayStation Plus 24 March 2015 92% Demon’s Souls PlayStation Plus 12 November 2020 92% Forza Horizon 5 Game Pass 5 November 2021 92% Doom Eternal Game Pass 20 March 2020 88% Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut PlayStation Plus 17 July 2020 87% Halo Infinite Game Pass 15 November 2021 87% Assassin’s Creed: Origins Game Pass 27 October 2017 85% Final Fantasy XV PlayStation Plus 29 November 2016 85% Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation Plus 12 November 2020 85% Gears 5 Game Pass 6 September 2019 84% Uncharted: The Lost Legacy PlayStation Plus 22 August 2017 84% Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla PlayStation Plus 10 November 2020 82% Mortal Kombat 11 PlayStation Plus 23 April 2019 82% Warhammer: Vermintide 2 PlayStation Plus 8 March 2018 82% Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Game Pass 15 November 2019 81% FIFA 22 Game Pass 27 September 2021 78% The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Game Pass 28 October 2016 74% Battlefield V Game Pass 4 September 2018 73% Dead By Daylight Game Pass 14 June 2016 71%

