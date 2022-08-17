PlayStation could be working on a PC launcher

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered recently launched on PC, and references to a “PlayStation PC launcher” have been discovered within the game’s files. Video Games Chronicle (VGC) has verified that the references are legitimate.

The move could see PlayStation maximise its revenue on PC games and enable other features like cross-buy and PlayStation Network (PSN) compatibility.

Users have also noticed PSN integration references in the PC port for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and rumours suggest that Insomnia Games is testing PSN linking bonuses for the title.

According to VGC, the game’s files include multiple “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” references, even though the game doesn’t allow linking to PSN accounts yet.

Sony is currently undergoing a PC push, with the company launching games like Days Gone, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and of course, Spider-Man Remastered on PC.

These titles have been available through Steam and Epic Game’s stores thus far, and while PlayStation launched a PlayStation PC brand last year, it relates more to a collective term for its PC releases rather than a dedicated launcher.

The company has also added a section on its website dedicated to PlayStation PC games. Its next games to arrive on PC include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.