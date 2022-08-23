PlayStation VR2 arriving in early 2023

Sony has announced that its PlayStation VR2 headset will launch in early 2023.

It will compete with Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ Quest 2 and Apple’s forthcoming mixed reality headset.

Meta has said the Quest remains the most affordable headset on the market despite recent price increases.

Sony took to Twitter and Instagram to reveal the PlayStation VR2’s release date. No recommended retail pricing has been announced.

During CES in January, Sony revealed details of the headset’s design and specifications, saying it features eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and a new VR2 Sense controller.

Notably, the device won’t require an external camera to detect the player’s movements or direction in-game. It features “inside-out” tracking using integrated cameras to track the user and controller.

The PlayStation VR2 boasts some impressive specifications, including OLED screens with a 110-degree field of view offering a 2,000 x 2040 resolution per eye.

The displays — which support HDR and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz — combine to create a 4K resolution.

It also features a built-in motor that provides physical feedback in the form of vibrations through the headset.

“For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward,” Sony explained.

It will operate using a single USB-C cable from the PS5 to the headset, Sony said.

Sony also announced it had specifically developed a new game from one of its most popular exclusive franchises, Horizon, for the VR system.

The tables below show the full specifications of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset and its controllers.

PS VR2 headset Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2,000 x 2,040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking

​IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone

​Output: Stereo headphone jack

PS VR2 Sense controllers Buttons​ [Right]​

PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button

​[Left]​

PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/ Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)

Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking Feedback ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button)

Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Port USB Type-C Port Communication​ Bluetooth 5.1​ Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

