PlayStation 5 price hike for South Africa

The PlayStation 5’s retail price is getting hiked in South Africa, its local distributor has told MyBroadband.

This confirmation comes after Sony released a statement earlier on Thursday saying the recommended retail price (RRP) for its sought-after gaming console would be increased in select markets.

“We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) President and CEO Jim Ryan.

“Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the RRP of the PS5 in select markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, as well as Canada.”

Consumers in the US are being spared from the price increase.

Ryan added that although the price increase was necessary in the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, the company’s top priority was improving the PS5 supply situation.

Sony advised customers to check with their local retailer to confirm whether their prices would be impacted.

MyBroadband queried PlayStation’s distributor in South Africa about the announcement, which confirmed that the console price would also increase locally.

“As part of the directive, we will also have to apply an increase on the PS5,” Gamefinity CEO Mario Dos Santos told MyBroadband.

It is still unclear how much the price would increase.

“At this time, we are still working with Sony on the inbound pricing and will announce a new recommended retail price in the coming days.”

The PS5 standard edition with disc support has carried a recommended retail price of R11,999 in South Africa since its launch in November 2020. The digital edition has an RRP of R9,999.

At the time of publication, Gamefinity’s Koodoo.co.za online shop was one of the stores where you could buy the standard console at its recommended retail price.

It also offered the PS5 digital edition bundled with Horizon Forbidden West for R10,999.

