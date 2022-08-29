Microsoft Game Pass Family plan could let you share with friends too

Microsoft’s upcoming Game Pass Ultimate Family plan could allow for sharing subscriptions with friends, according to a Twitter post from regular Microsoft Store details leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia.

The leaker revealed what appears to be the official logo of the new subscription with the title “Game Pass Friends and Family”.

Typically, the “Family” descriptor is used for subscription services intended to be limited to members of the same household, such as Spotify or YouTube’s Family plans.

Adding “Friends” to the mix suggests that Microsoft has no plans to impose such a restriction.

In the two countries where Microsoft is currently testing the subscription — Colombia and Ireland — it allows users to share their accounts with up to four others. The only limitation is that they must be in the same country.

If the Friends and Family plan launches like this, Microsoft could score some serious points with gamers.

Game Pass subscribers can currently use their subscriptions across multiple devices, but they have to sign into the same Microsoft account.

For example, the spouse of an accountholder who wants to play Game Pass games on a shared Xbox first must sign into the primary account to play.

Account sharing between multiple households has been a big problem for video streaming services like Netflix, which lose out on potential revenue from additional customers.

The streaming giant is currently working on an add-on fee that will allow users to share the same Netflix subscription with different accounts, each with their own profiles.

DStv has restricted the number of devices that can stream from a single account to one, resulting in blowback from its customers.

It is unclear if Microsoft intends to roll out its Game Pass Friends and Family plan in South Africa and what it could cost locally.

In Ireland, the trial family subscription costs €21.99 (R370), which is less than double the €12.99 (R219) of the Ultimate tier in that country.

If Microsoft ends up adding the same percentage premium of roughly 69% for a South African Ultimate Family plan, it should end up costing about R200, based on Game Pass Ultimate’s local price of R119.

Now read: Building a gaming PC for the price of a PlayStation 5