Intel Arc A380 tested in 50 games

German tech news outlet PC Games Hardware has tested Intel’s Arc A380 in 50 games and found it offered decent compatibility for titles launched in the past two decades.

While Team Blue’s entry into the graphics card fray has evoked hopes of greater competition in the market that could result in better consumer prices, Intel has some catching up to do to get its GPU drivers to work with legacy APIs.

Nvidia and AMD have developed and fine-tuned their graphics drivers for many years, while Intel has essentially started from scratch on its first dedicated graphics cards in over two decades.

As explained in a recent video from Linus Tech Tips, the Intel Arc team has been optimising its drivers and getting its cards to support as many games as possible before the wider release of its Arc A-series.

Initially, it will focus on the most recent high-profile releases before moving on to lesser-known recent games and older high-profile titles.

Despite not being able to support as many titles as Nvidia and AMD at launch, Intel believes its competitive pricing will set it apart, particularly for those who know they only want to play newer games.

Although Intel is yet to launch the cards in most markets, it already offers the entry-level A380 in China, and PC Games Hardware has acquired one of these.

While the publication has already collected specific data around performance, its first test article was on whether a title would run at all, and if players experienced glaring bugs or problems in-game.

It found that 41 of the 50 titles worked either flawlessly or with very few issues, many with ray-tracing enabled.

While most of the DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 titles would launch and run just fine, some with the DirectX 8, DirectX 9, OpenGL, and Vulkan APIs experienced problems.

These ranged from being unable to start up titles like Doom Eternal and Max Payne 2 and bugs with certain settings or elements, like a high resolution in Quake 2 RTX crashing the game and the landscape showing visual corruption in Halo: Infinite.

Overall, six titles had severe problems, while another three had issues that were not totally game-breaking.

The table below shows the level of compatibility achieved with the games tested by PC Games Hardware using the Intel Arc A380 graphics card.