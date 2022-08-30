Enter this competition and stand a chance to win Comic Con Africa tickets

Telkom VS Gaming is running a competition on MyBroadband to promote Comic Con Africa, which will be taking place from 22-25 September 2022 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

If you’re a fan of pop culture or gaming, Comic Con Africa is the ultimate festival in Africa and features cosplay, gaming, comics, and much more.

By entering this competition on MyBroadband, you stand a chance to win a variety of prizes, including:

10 x General access tickets (Worth R190 each)

4 x Weekend passes (Worth R570 each)

10 x Photo opportunities (Including backstage access to take photos with artists and gamers)

2 x VIP hospitality suite tickets per day (4 days – Worth R1,140 each)

To enter, simply visit this forum thread and respond by saying why you’re excited about Comic Con Africa 2022.

The competition will end on 18 September 2022 — so enter today to stand a chance to win.

Click here to enter the competition.

Now read: Building a gaming PC for the price of a PlayStation 5