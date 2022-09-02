Microsoft launches Game Pass Friends and Family plan

Microsoft has officially launched its Xbox Games Pass Friends and Family plan for users in Ireland and Columbia.

The plan will let Xbox Games Pass members share the subscription with up to four others for €21.99 (R380) per month in Ireland and COP49,900 (R194) monthly in Colombia.

The pricing can work out to €4.40 (R76) and COP9,980 (R39) per person per month, if the five users all contribute to the subscription.

Users must reside in the same country to participate in the new sharing plan. However, Microsoft said it might add more countries/regions in the coming months.

It has yet to announce pricing for the rest of Europe, the UK, the US, or South Africa.

The subscription gives users full Games Pass Ultimate access and allows five individual accounts under one Friends and Family plan.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives subscribers access to Game Pass for Console, PC, EA Play, and online multiplayer on consoles.

It also offers subscribers discounts on the Microsoft Store and the full range of benefits that Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold membership offers.

Users with active Games Pass subscriptions can convert to the Friends and Family plan. The exchange rate from existing plans to the new sharing subscription is as follows:

Your subscription Conversion 30 days Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 18 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family 30 days Xbox Game Pass (Console) 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family 30 days PC Game Pass 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family 30 days Xbox Live Gold 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family 30 days EA Play 6 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family

