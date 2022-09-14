Discord voice chat officially launches on Xbox

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One owners can now use Discord voice chat on their console.

The popular communications app is among the PC gaming community’s favourites for chatting with friends and teammates in multiplayer games.

But communicating with others playing on consoles in cross-play titles has required them to use in-game voice chat systems or that the console players also connect via the Discord mobile app.

While the Discord console app has been available on Xbox and PlayStation for some time, it did not offer voice chat.

That was until Microsoft launched a limited test of the feature to Xbox Insiders in late July 2022.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Xbox’s principal product manager for player experience and platforms, Eric Voreis, confirmed the feature was now available to all Xbox users.

“You can now chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console, making it easy to connect with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC,” Voreis said.

“This means that you will be able to see who is in the call and speaking while you are playing on your console.”

“You’ll also be able to adjust the sound and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat while you play all your favourite games.”

To use the feature, you must download and open the Discord mobile app, create an account and link it to your Xbox.

You will then be able to join any Discord voice channel or call and transfer it to your Xbox.

With this launch, Xbox has beaten PlayStation to offering Discord voice support on a console, despite Sony acquiring a share in Discord in May 2021.

There appears to be good news for PlayStation players on the horizon, with recent reports suggesting that Sony would integrate Discord voice chat on the PlayStation 5 in “the coming months”.